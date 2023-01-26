Two local road projects are a step closer to potentially receiving state funding.
Frederick County has submitted applications to receive SmartScale funds for a diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 81 Exit 317 in Stephenson and improvements at the Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522)/Costello Drive intersection east of Winchester that include a thru-cut plus a southbound left turn lane and median. The projects aim to increase traffic flow and reduce bottlenecks in the county, which continues to experience growth.
SmartScale is Virginia's data-driven method in which the state determines what road projects to help fund. Criteria the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) considers in awarding funds include how a project improves safety, accessibility and traffic congestion, as well as its impact on land use, economic development and the environment.
Both projects were both included in a staff-recommended funding scenario compiled by the state Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment, Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.
County Transportation Director John Bishop said this is a promising development.
"Once the staff recommendation comes out, I've seen projects get added but I've never seen projects taken away in terms of awards. That's been my experience," he said.
The project at I-81 Exit 317 has an estimated $37.5 million cost, $31 million of which the state would cover if it becomes a SmartScale project. Bishop said it would be "a huge win" for this project to receive the funding as "you don't see a lot of eight-figure projects on these lists."
The Front Royal Pike/Costello Drive project's estimated cost is $6.7 million, $5.2 million of which would be covered by the state if SmartScale funding is approved.
The projects could be awarded funding at a June 21 CTB action meeting.
"We are still in the preliminary stages, but a couple of our projects scored very, very well," said Frederick County Board of Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter (Stonewall District), who is a member of the county's Transportation Committee. "This is much greater news than we have had in the past."
To be more competitive in the SmartScale application process, the Board of Supervisors for the first time has allocated money to proposed road projects.
On Nov. 9, the supervisors unanimously directed county staff to send a letter of commitment to fund preliminary engineering in fiscal year 2024 on three SmartScale applications. The third project, which did not score as well, was a partial median U-turn at I-81 Exit 313 at Millwood Pike.
"These funds would be used to advance the engineering of these projects (only for successful applications) ahead of the current projected schedule resulting in lower total cost and accelerated project deliver," a Transportation Committee report stated.
"I would attribute the good news to this full board's support for adding local funds to offset the state's funds," said McCann-Slaughter. "That helped our scoring tremendously and is a big positive for the county."
