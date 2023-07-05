After years of casting lines together, Frederick County residents Thomas Newman and Camdon Fauver are bound for the Bassmaster High School National Championship at South Carolina's Lake Hartwell later this month.
Newman and Fauver, who are 15 and have been a fishing team since the sixth grade, earned a spot in the national tournament after placing second at the two-day Virginia state tournament on Lake Gaston in April when they reeled in five fish weighing 23.39 pounds. Since then, the two have been practicing as much as possible ahead of nationals scheduled for July 27-29.
"I'm looking forward to the challenge of it. Fishing is a unique sport because you get to do what you love and compete," said Newman, a James Wood High School student.
Fauver, who attends Millbrook High School, said he likes the adrenaline that accompanies the competitions and that "we're blessed to have the opportunity to do these types of things."
They are members of Frederick County Bass, a fishing team that participates in four state tournaments annually as a part of the B.A.S.S. High School Nation of Virginia Inc. interscholastic tournament bass fishing program. The 18 current members divide into teams consisting of an adult boat captain and two anglers.
While on the water, the teams are faced with a number of decisions about technique while adapting to various conditions in new reservoirs. Newman explained that different variables they face include navigating structures in the water or figuring out what bait to use.
"We have to adapt to new waters and learn it over again with these tournaments. It's part of the fun, figuring out where the fish are biting," Newman said.
During competitions and practice, captains serve in a mentorship role and can provide advice. Newman's father, Bryan Newman — a long-time fisherman — served as captain for the pair throughout the season.
While some may think of competitive bass fishing as an individual sport, it takes a great deal of cooperation and trust to reel in fish.
"You can't argue while you're fishing. You have to have a lot of trust in your partner," Fauver said.
Newman's best catch for small-mouth bass is 5 pounds, 4 ounces while Fauver's best catch for large-mouth bass is 7 pounds, 5 ounces.
Frederick County Bass is always looking to add new members. To learn more about the team, visit frederickbass.com.
