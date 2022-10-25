Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Back Mountain Road (Route 600), bringing the number of traffic deaths to 11 this year in Frederick County.
The driver, Melinda K. Powell, 51, died at the scene, along with 76-year-old passenger Clarke J. Powell, both of Winchester, according to state police. Another passenger, a 40-year-old man from Star Tannery, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.
A news release from state police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey stated the 2002 Jeep driven by Powell was traveling south on Back Mountain Road near Mountain Falls Boulevard at about 10:50 a.m. when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with a fence and a tree before it overturned.
No one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt, according to state police. The crash remains under investigation.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is grappling with the high number of traffic fatalities so far this year in the county. Last year, nine people died in vehicle crashes, while 14 people perished in 2020.
On Monday at the Frederick County Transportation Committee meeting, law enforcement officials discussed Saturday’s wreck and the road on which it occurred. Back Mountain Road, a two-lane road off U.S. 50 west of Winchester, has had its share of fatal and non-fatal vehicle accidents, as the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Crash Map shows.
Saturday’s double fatality was not the first accident on Back Mountain Road lately. It came a week after a head-on collision on the same road that resulted in three serious injuries. That crash followed a domestic dispute in which a man allegedly stabbed his wife, took their child and, in the process of fleeing, hit another vehicle, according to Lt. Warren Gosnell, who heads the Sheriff Office’s Traffic Division.
Those two crashes have led law enforcement officials to identify Back Mountain Road’s speed limit as a public safety concern. At Monday’s meeting, Gosnell called for the possibility of reducing the speed limit from 55 to 45 miles per hour on the road’s eight-mile stretch near Mountain Falls Boulevard.
A speed limit reduction, Gosnell said, would slow the pace of drivers as they approach the winding curves and allow the Sheriff’s Office to initiate more traffic stops to enforce the speed limit.
Because of the current speed limit, some drivers are traveling at a rate of 60 mph — or higher — before deputies contemplate initiating a traffic stop, Gosnell said.
There are 13 cautionary speed indicators along Back Mountain Road in just six miles. The signs encourage drivers to slow down as they approach sharp turns, but they do not set a speed limit.
According to Gosnell, crash data indicate a lower speed limit would improve safety. Locally, reckless driving remains an issue, with national traffic safety officials reporting traffic fatalities at crisis levels.
“I don’t see a reason why Route 17 can be 45 mph but Back Mountain Road can’t be,” Gosnell said. “People will buck against this, but I can tell you right now we’ve got to do something about this.”
He said while he does not question the Virginia Department of Transportation’s wisdom, his research and traveling the road himself have led him to believe a speed limit reduction is necessary.
“Why do we feel the need to tell someone every half a mile, ‘Hey it’s 55 but we recommend 40. Hey, it’s 55 but we recommend 35.’ Why not just say, ‘We recommend a speed limit of 45?’ We’re having deaths due to ejection.”
“Some people are going to say the road has been 55 miles per hour for years,” Gosnell continued. “But some people are going to be in support of it because they are the ones losing loved ones, being passed on the double yellow, being tailgated, being flipped off, the road rage incidents. And if education means you have to be taught a lesson, then make it possible for us to teach the lesson.”
Frederick County Board of Supervisor Judith McCann Slaughter, who chairs the Transportation Committee, suggested a meeting to come to discuss Back Mountain Road, calling the matter “a most serious one.” The meeting would potentially involve local VDOT representatives, members of the Sheriff’s Office, state legislators and Board of Supervisors members. A date has not been set.
