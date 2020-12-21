WINCHESTER — Two companies in the Northern Shenandoah Valley have been named as members of the Startup Shenandoah Valley (S2V) program’s first group of cohorts.
S2V is a virtual accelerator program for regional businesses that have high growth potential and are ready to scale.
Nine companies were selected for the program and will participate in an eight-week implementation process beginning in January, with one-on-one virtual coaching, mentoring and support in other business-related areas.
The program was launched by the Staunton Creative Community Fund (SCCF) — a regional nonprofit organization based in Staunton that supports entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship and helps provide access to capital, education and community.
SCCF members spearheading the program are entrepreneurial ecosystem builders Ryan Hall and Alex Andrew and program administrator Kim Newton.
“We are extremely excited. This has been the culmination of months and months of work,” Hall said. “To be able to help the Shenandoah Valley in this way is just an incredible feeling. I’m thrilled.”
From Winchester, Ruth Rau’s Mouse Love Pigs toy-making company was chosen.
Rau’s company was started as a way to create safe toys for her son.
“I started this business because when my oldest son was a year old, his favorite teething toy was recalled for lead paint, and I absolutely panicked. I lost my mind,” Rau said. “But I took all of that parental panic one step further and I started researching how this could happen, how toys are regulated, how in the world could it possibly be that a toy meant to go into a kid’s mouth had lead on it.”
Her research found a “hole in the toy market,” she said.
“You’ve got all these really cool, trendy ‘toy-of-the-moment’ toys, where most of them are made in China and mass produced and some are not great quality. Then you’ve got these really beautiful, wooden, organic everything toys, but they’re not necessarily things kids want to play with without help,” she said. “So I saw this hole, and I thought, ‘You know what? I can design better.’ So I started designing toys for my own kids and my friends saw then and said, ‘Oh my gosh, I need these. Sell them to me.’ And it just kind of snowballed from there.”
When she had a five-figure month in 2018, she said she realized “it wasn’t just a hobby anymore.”
Rau said the company has been growing and figuring out manufacturing and sourcing. She’s hoping to move into the European market.
“It’s getting really exciting, but also really terrifying,” she said.
American Parkour, which is currently based in Washington, D.C., was chosen for its plans to expand into Shenandoah County.
The company, owned by Mark Toorock, provides parkour equipment and education to schools, camps and individuals.
Parkour is loosely described as training that involves getting from one point to another without equipment but in the quickest and most efficient way possible. It typically involves movements that many could view as strange or erratic, but Toorock said he’s been working to normalize something that most of us have been doing since we were children.
“As kids, what kid doesn’t climb around and play the floor is lava, jump over the couch cushions, whatever. We all did it at some point. Then we just got told not to do that, you’ll hurt yourself or get down from there — all things that society says that crashes down on play time,” he said. “So, spreading play is also part of my mission — making playing for older people acceptable in public. If you’re 50 and you sit on a swing people might not get mad, but if you climb a tree people might think, ‘He’s nuts, lock him up.’”
Toorock said there are multiple aspects of parkour and eventual outlets for those who wish to compete globally.
Most of all, he said it’s fun to see what your body can do.
“It’s interesting to see that someone has trained to the point that what they’re doing is safe,” he said. “It looks so far above what some might think is above human capability and yet they’re able to do it repeatedly.”
Other businesses chosen are: QuickFix, an IT company in Staunton; Newtown Fitness Club, based in Staunton; Pure Shenandoah, a hemp and CBD company in Elton; Panoramic InfoSec, a security company based in Staunton; Ol Dominion Beer and Exploration Club, a brewery based in Glen Allen; Local Food Network, a healthy food-based company in Harrisonburg; and Go Lids, a to-go cup lids company in Charlottesville.
