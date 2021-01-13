Two Loudoun supervisors urge Del. LaRock to resign for Capitol riot claims
Two members of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors are calling for the resignation of state Del. Dave LaRock (R-33rd), saying that he is continuing to spread misinformation about the 2020 presidential election.
LaRock attended at least two Stop the Steal rallies — on Nov. 15 in Loudoun County and Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. — supporting claims of voter fraud in the Nov. 3 presidential election when former Vice President Joe Biden (D) defeated President Donald Trump (R).
Algonkian Supervisor Juli Briskman (D) and Chairwoman Phyllis Randall (D-At Large) are drafting a resolution for the board to vote on Jan. 19.
“Loudoun County deserves representation from leaders who work from truth; understand truth; speak the truth and do not support or encourage sedition, by their harmful, misleading and false statements,” Briskman said in a prepared statement.
LaRock, who represents a portion of Loudoun County, along with parts of Clarke and Frederick counties, issued a statement on Jan. 6 saying that questions raised about the presidential election have not been answered to his and other citizens’ satisfaction.
“Unfortunately, there was a small element who likely infiltrated this patriotic group for the purpose of inciting violence,” he said about the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. “It is highly likely that reports of people who had the audacity to forcefully enter the Capitol building were paid provocateurs sent in to taint an otherwise orderly protest.”
LaRock said he condemns “in the strongest possible terms those who forced entry into the Capitol, destroyed property, disrupted the meeting of Congress, and caused injuries and a death.”
“The actions taken by rioters during this summer’s riots across the country were wrong, and so were the actions taken by those who stormed the U.S. Capitol today,” LaRock said.
“What is missed in all of this is the ire and frustration of average Americans, who are not criminals, they’re not rioters, they’re not murderers or thieves,” he said. “They are very upset and utterly frustrated with what may prove to be the stealing of the presidency.”
Last week, the NAACP Loudoun Branch also called for LaRock’s resignation.
Michelle Thomas, president of the NAACP Loudoun Branch, said LaRock’s social media timeline is filled with conspiracies theories, far right-wing rhetoric and misinformation. She called on the rest of the Loudoun County delegation in Richmond to condemn LaRock.
“Del. LaRock is not just bad for Loudoun, his toxic, extremist ideology is bad for Virginia and his delusions of white supremacy grandeur is a danger to the nation’s democracy,” Thomas said. “Del. Dave LaRock must be removed from Virginia state office immediately.”
Thomas also called on leadership in the General Assembly to suspend LaRock’s rights and privileges immediately to allow for an investigation into his acts and alleged incitement of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
In the wake of the attack, the FBI issued a warning of plans for additional armed protests in all 50 state capitals and in Washington in the days leading up to Biden’s inauguration.
Former Republican Congresswoman Barbara Comstock, who represented Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, has also been speaking out after the siege at the U.S. Capitol. She served two terms in Congress until losing re-election in 2018.
Comstock joined 21 other former Republican members of Congress in signing a letter calling for Trump’s impeachment.
“They are very upset and utterly frustrated with what may prove to be the stealing of the presidency.”
And it is up to you, Dave LaRock, to enlighten your constituents with fact and not fiction. What we continue to hear from the smarter people on your side, the people who long ago realized that fabricating falsehoods about the election was too easily verifiable as complete lies, so they concentrated on how the count made the 74 million who’d voted for Trump, feel. They “feel” somethings not right, they “feel” like this was stolen. These are your TRUE snowflakes, folks. People in MAGA hats who can’t handle losing an election, and are willing to blow up the country when things don’t go the way they feel it should. Time to buck up all you Debbie Boone’s. Joe Biden is your President and your cult leader’s con is finally catching up with him.
Dissent to totalitarianism is not allowed! We don't live in America anymore.
Those who were part of the sedition and insurrection deserve no mercy. He should be tried and thrown in jail for the rest of his life like every other scum bag who was part of the siege. If someone can prove there were paid actors, come forward and show us. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that Russia, China, or Iran was behind this attack. But I’ve not seen a single piece of evidence. No, this is just a bunch of rednecks who are too stupid to see the truth that they lost because 80 million of us are done with this nonsense.
“It is highly likely that reports of people who had the audacity to forcefully enter the Capitol building were paid provocateurs sent in to taint an otherwise orderly protest.” Lies and more lies. LaRock is delusional.
The socialist didn't have a problem with 10+ months of riots. Carry the fight Dave!
Stay the course, Dave! Ignore the Libs!
