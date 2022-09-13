WINCHESTER — Two residents of southwestern Virginia have been indicted on a host of charges related to a March carjacking and robbery near Winchester.
Desmon Tremaine Wheeler, 25, of Belspring, and Isaiah Asher Houston, 24, of Daleville, were each indicted last week by a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury on the felony counts of carjacking, conspiracy to commit carjacking, using a firearm in the commission of a carjacking, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a robbery.
Additionally, Wheeler is charged with the misdemeanor offenses of driving after forfeiting his license and reckless handling of a firearm, and the felony offense of eluding police. Wheeler and Houston also have been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, which is a felony.
All of the offenses stem from a March 8 incident that began with Wheeler allegedly driving a 2003 Honda that had been stolen from Roanoke. Houston was reportedly a passenger in the vehicle.
A media release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office states Wheeler and Houston allegedly abandoned the stolen Honda at the off-ramp from Va. 37 at Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11), north of Winchester, and approached a 2006 Nissan Maxima that was idling at the intersection.
Houston was allegedly brandishing a firearm and fired a shot in the air as he and Wheeler forced a Stephens City woman to get out of her Nissan. The pair then sped away from the area, leaving the woman shaken but uninjured.
An incident report filed by Frederick County Deputy John T. Fauver states he saw the stolen Nissan a short time later pulling out of the Sheetz convenience store at 1574 Martinsburg Pike, north of Winchester.
"After I activated my emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle started to accelerate with speeds reaching approximately 118 mph," Fauver wrote in his report.
During the pursuit that followed, Wheeler and Houston were allegedly throwing items from the Nissan, the Sheriff's Office reported.
Near the interchange of Va. 37 and Interstate 81 in Kernstown, Deputy D.L. Cullers successfully deployed spike strips to deflate the tires of the Nissan, the media release states. Regardless, the stolen car continued driving on Va. 37 until turning west on Tasker Road, then north on Hillandale Lane.
When the pavement ended on Hillandale, the Nissan continued into a wooded area before heading down a 30-foot embankment and crashing "in a ravine with mud/water," Fauver wrote.
The two suspects left the Nissan and fled on foot, the media release states.
With help from the Virginia State Police, Winchester Police Department and a police helicopter from Fairfax, Frederick County Deputy J.W. Suire and his K-9 partner, Majlo, began tracking the suspects.
Houston was captured at the intersection of Valley Pike and Shawnee Drive, the media release states.
"Isaiah has mud and cuts on his legs consistent with the terrain where the vehicle was wrecked," Fauver reported. "He is also complaining he is still wet."
A short time later, Wheeler, who had allegedly been driving the stolen Nissan, walked out of a wooded area and surrendered without incident, the Sheriff's Office reported.
A firearm was allegedly found in the Nissan, the media release states, and a fanny pack believed to have been thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit was recovered with another firearm inside.
Wheeler and Houston are scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Oct. 19 in Frederick County Circuit Court, at which time a trial date is expected to be set. If convicted, both men face maximum sentences of life in prison.
Wheeler and Houston have been held without bond in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center since being arrested on March 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.