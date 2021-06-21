CAPON BRIDGE, W.Va. — Authorities have identified Robert and Virginia Lovett as the victims of a house fire Saturday on Northwestern Pike in the town limits, the Hampshire Review reports.
The Lovetts are being remembered as “stalwarts of the Methodist Church” in Capon Bridge, according to the newspaper. Virginia Lovett was one of the founders of Capon Bridge Public Library.
Firefighters were called to their home midday Saturday. Units from Capon Bridge, Capon Springs, Augusta, Gore and Gainesboro responded, as did the Romney Rescue Squad.
The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.
