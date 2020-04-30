BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools staff won’t be getting a 7% pay raise in fiscal 2021.
Instead, they might get a 2% increase, but that’s dependent on funding from the Board of Supervisors, and that hinges on the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has on local revenue. County officials have said Clarke could be looking at $1 million in lost revenue.
The School Board’s approved budget for FY21 called for a 7% salary increase for staff.
Superintendent Chuck Bishop said at Monday night’s School Board business meeting that a 2% raise is the best-case scenario, given the impact the coronavirus is having on the economy.
Making staff pay more competitive has been a School Board priority. For the past two fiscal years, teacher salaries in Clarke have fallen behind those in Winchester Public Schools and Frederick County Public Schools.
“I think that the staff has been kind of paying the price of our catching up [on salaries] from the last recession,” School Board member Jonathan Turkel said. “This year was supposed to be the year that we get close.”
Now, the School Board is looking at reducing its FY21 budget by $791,2220, with the Board of Supervisors’ Finance Committee recommending against a 5% pay increase.
On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors adopted a roughly $43.9 million budget for FY21, with no tax rate increases. The supervisors’ budget gives Clarke County Public Schools $15,679,483 in local funding — a $505,355 decrease compared to the current fiscal year.
With the recommended budget cuts, the school division would have a total budget of $27,190,604 in FY21.
The division’s FY21 budget approved in February was $27,981,824.
Attending Monday night’s School Board business meeting at the School Administration Building at 317 W. Main St. were board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith, Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert and members Jonathan Turkel, Zara Ryan and Charles “Chip” Schutte.
Most of the people who pay teacher’s salaries have taken a large pay cut this year. It probably isn’t a good idea to take even more from them to pay others more.
