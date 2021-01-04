STERLING —Two security guards and a Loudoun County sheriff’s deputy were injured in a shooting at the Dulles Crossing Plaza shopping center in Sterling late Saturday afternoon. Around 8 p.m., the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office announced a suspect in the shooting was in custody.
Shortly before 5 p.m., customers heard multiple gunshots inside the shopping center’s Walmart store, according to reports. “When I saw the employees running outside, I ran in the same direction and went straight home,” a Walmart customer tweeted.
Speaking to reporters from the shopping center Saturday night, Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said the suspect was taken to the Walmart store’s security office after he was accused of shoplifting.
Two security guards reportedly saw the suspect stealing items from the store. As two Loudoun sheriff’s deputies responded to take the man into custody, the suspect began to struggle with them and pulled out a gun. The suspect then fired his gun several times, striking one deputy and the two security guards, according to the LCSO.
Chapman said the security guards and sheriff’s deputy were shot in the lower extremities at a close range. The suspect, who was also shot by a sheriff’s deputy, then ran out of the store while exchanging fire with another deputy. He then stole a truck from a nearby parking lot and drove off, according to the LCSO.
The sheriff’s deputy and two security guards were reportedly taken to Reston Hospital for treatment. The injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening, according to the LCSO.
Fairfax County Police Department officers followed the suspect’s vehicle, which ended up crashing in the Chantilly area. He was later taken into custody by the Fairfax County Police Department on Pennsboro Drive. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Charges in the incident are pending, according to the LCSO. The sheriff’s office has yet to release the name of the suspect in the shooting.
The shooting occurred in the same shopping center where a Bank of America branch was robbed Saturday morning by an armed man. The incidents are not considered related.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.