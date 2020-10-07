WINCHESTER — Two men will serve up to 12 years each for an attack in 2018 in Stephens City in which two men were beaten. One of the men was stabbed and kidnapped.
Brandon Shane Quinet 28, of the 2900 block of Jordan Road in Marysville, West Virginia, was sentenced on Tuesday in Frederick County Circuit Court to 85 years in prison with 73 years suspended. Buddy Michael Moneymaker, 22, of the 100 block of Acomack Circle in Stephens City, was sentenced to 85 years and four months with 73 years and four months suspended.
Moneymaker was recruited by Adam LeMay Cage to kidnap the now 24-year-old man, who Cage said had stolen $900 from a family friend. Police said Facebook transcripts showed Cage and the man had drug-related arguments. Cage, 20, of Winchester, was sentenced last month to 20 years for plotting the attack.
Moneymaker and Quinet attacked the two men while they were in a tent at a campground off Squirrel Lane in Stephens City early in the morning of June 2, 2018. Quinet struck the man they intended to kidnap with a billy club while Moneymaker struck the other victim, now 24, with a chain and choked him into unconsciousness with a rope.
When the intended target of the attack tried to defend his friend, Moneymaker stabbed him in the back. Moneymaker and Quinet then put duct tape and a mask on the intended victim, put him on the floorboard of Quinet’s pickup truck and dumped him at a housing complex in Harrisonburg. The man recovered from the wound but sustained permanent scarring. His mother told The Winchester Star last month that he has post-traumatic stress disorder from the attack and is afraid to go outside.
The other man sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Andrew Robbins, deputy commonwealth’s attorney, told Judge William Warner Eldridge IV that Quinet and Moneymaker both admitted guilt and cooperated with authorities after being arrested.
Robbins previously said that Cage asked Moneymaker to bring the intended victim to Harrisonburg, where Cage was staying at the time, and Moneymaker recruited Quinet to help him. Moneymaker told police that he was on methamphetamine at the time, which he said he got from Quinet.
State sentencing guidelines called for a minimum of seven years and 10 months, a midpoint of 14 years and seven months and a maximum of 17 years and six months for both men. Robbins said the fact that the second man wasn’t seriously injured lowered the guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.