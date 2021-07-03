MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Two truck drivers who were trying to help at the scene of a traffic crash on Interstate 81 were killed when they were struck by another vehicle Thursday morning.
Adam T. Miller, 53, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Ashis P. Patel, 46, of Ontario, Canada, were on foot when they were hit, according to police.
The incident occurred about 7:20 a.m. at mile marker 19.5 southbound.
“This is an unfortunate situation, one of the worst I have seen in my career,” Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon said.
Miller and Patel were not involved in the initial crash. They were trying to render aid to those who were.
When first responders arrived, they found four vehicles and two pedestrians at the entrance ramp to I-81 from the southbound rest area.
The initial investigation determined the incident was the result of two separate crashes. The first involved two passenger cars and a parked tractor-trailer. According to police, an Infiniti passenger car struck the parked tractor-trailer and was subsequently struck by a Hyundai SUV, causing the Infiniti to be wedged underneath the trailer, but no life-threatening injuries were reported.
Several motorists stopped to attempt to render aid, including Miller and Patel. That’s when a Nissan Pathfinder lost control and traveled through the median, striking the tractor-trailer and Miller and Patel.
The operator of the Nissan sustained life-threatening injuries. Police have identified him as Jason Hooper, 47, of Martinsburg. He was in critical condition Thursday, police said.
Weather and speed are believed to have been factors in the incident, authorities indicated.
There also was a separate two-vehicle crash at the same scene that involved no significant damage or injury.
The cleanup and ensuing investigation resulted in the closure of the rest area, as well as a closure of two lanes on I-81 southbound for approximately seven hours.
The incident remains under investigation.
