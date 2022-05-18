WINCHESTER — A suspect accused of shooting a man multiple times and a man accused of shooting into a building were among the 21 people indicted by a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday.
Police said the man received serious but non-life threatening wounds in the groin and stomach on March 20 in a home in the first block of Gibbens Street. Multiple witnesses and the victim identified the shooter as city resident Chanz Davay Doleman of the 200 block of East Whitlock Avenue, according to a search warrant affidavit. The affidavit sought information on Doleman's phone.
Doleman and the victim were visiting the home and argued before the shooting, according to police, who haven't said what the argument was about. The 30-year-old Doleman, whose criminal record includes robbery and cocaine possession convictions and a pending assault charge, was indicted on a charge of aggravated malicious wounding. He remained at large on Wednesday.
The shooting into a building occurred at a business in the 800 block of North Loudoun Street and was reported to police at 12:37 a.m. on July 4. In an email, police spokesman Lt. Frank J. Myrtle didn't disclose the business, but he said no one was hurt in the shooting. He and said the motive for the gunfire was undetermined. A pistol believed to have been used was recovered by a witness who turned it over to police.
Myrtle said witness statements and a police investigation led to city resident Roger Bruce Johnson Jr. being charged. Johnson, 22, of the first block of Parkview Avenue, was indicted for discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and grand larceny.
