STEPHENS CITY — On June 30, 2001, I wrote a story about an 18-year-old Stephens City resident whose maturity and self-sacrifice inspired everyone around him.
The young man, the oldest of three children, was a recent Sherando High School graduate who had already dealt with the divorce of his parents, the death of his father, caring for his injured mother and getting a job to help support his family.
A few months ago, I received a Facebook message from that now 38-year-old man. He asked how I would feel about catching up; I jumped at the opportunity.
Our reunion took place on Monday in the Stephens City Town Office. It wasn't hard to get permission to use the building because the man I interviewed 20 years ago in his family's home on Main Street is now the town's mayor.
Mike Diaz was elected to Stephens City's top position in 2018. The job is a natural fit for him because, 20 years after his selflessness was celebrated in The Winchester Star, he still puts service to others above everything else.
It was his mom, Cynthia S. Funk, who first brought Mike to my attention 20 years ago. She wrote a letter to The Star saying her son "has inspired me to fight through the hard times and enjoy every moment of life."
Cynthia was enduring a difficult time. Surgery on her right knee five years earlier had gone badly, damaging her sciatic nerve and leaving her permanently disabled and in constant pain. Mike, who was just 13 at the time, took on the role of primary caregiver, changing her bandages and helping around the house however he could.
"He's always there for people," Cynthia said in 2001.
This week, she said that has never changed.
"He cares about people, he cares about the community, he cares about his family," Cynthia said on Monday. "He hasn't changed a bit."
A few months after the original article about Mike was published, Cynthia decided to have her right leg amputated to bring an end to five years' worth of intense, nonstop pain. By then, Mike was serving in the U.S. Navy, so he wouldn't be there to help her recover.
Or so they thought. Upon hearing of Cynthia's surgery, the Navy told Mike he was needed at home. They sent him back to Stephens City with a temporary duty assignment in a local recruiting office.
"It offered me the opportunity to be close to home and assist where I needed to assist," Mike said. "It was an amazing opportunity."
Meanwhile, the world around them was changing. On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists had hijacked passenger jets and crashed them into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington. Another plane had been en route to the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., but passengers stormed the cabin and the aircraft crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
"I went into boot camp on Aug. 30," Mike said. "I went in during a time of peace and exited boot camp during a time of war. ... It changed my whole perspective on my military service, my community service. I'm now here to protect not only my country but my hometown, my family, my friends, my neighbors."
Mike stayed in the Navy for four years and became a certified electronics technician before a health issue forced him to give up what he hoped would be a long career in the military.
"I'd be celebrating retirement next month if I had stayed in," he said. "Unfortunately, I was dealt a different set of cards."
He returned to the Northern Shenandoah Valley in 2006 and, one year later, moved back to Stephens City, where he has remained ever since.
Mike looks back on his Navy service fondly and with pride, even though there were times when he endured teasing and ridicule from fellow sailors who found out he is gay.
"I was in the Navy during 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell,'" Diaz said, referring to the former policy that allowed homosexual men and women to serve in the U.S. military as long as they didn't tell anyone they were gay. "I was harassed, I was threatened with being outed. It was a tough time and it's something that I still carry to this day, but I don't let that define me."
Mike said he didn't come to terms with his sexuality until after he had joined the Navy. He came out to his family in a phone call during which he profusely apologized to his mom. Cynthia told him to never apologize for being who he is and that she was happy to know he was finally making peace with his true self.
"I raised my children to be who they are and to carry it proud," Cynthia said on Monday as she wiped away a tear. "You are you. Be you."
Despite some difficult moments while serving in the Navy, Mike's commitment to helping his fellow veterans has never wavered. He is currently the District 7 commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and he works for a Northern Virginia-based consulting company called Syntelligent Analytic Solutions as coordinator of its program to support military veterans and their spouses.
"Half of our employees are veterans, and most of those are transitioning from military to civilian life," he said.
Mike said organizations that assist veterans are critical because many former service members are dealing with debilitating issues like post-traumatic stress disorder, substance abuse, readjusting to family life and so on.
"They recognize that we need to help veterans who come back damaged by war," he said. "I have a passion for veterans, I have a passion for my community."
Even though Mike was medically discharged from the Navy, he said it took five years for him to obtain the disability benefits he was due because, at that time, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs was overwhelmed and inefficient.
"It bothered me, not just personally but because I knew friends and shipmates who had been discharged and had medical conditions. It was taking them years and years to get benefits, if they ever got them," he said.
During President Barack Obama's campaign for re-election in 2012, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., spoke on the president's behalf during a rally at Handley Library in Winchester. Mike made sure he was seated in the center of the crowd, directly in Kaine's line of sight, so he could ask the senator how Congress planned to improve America's support of its veterans.
"Me saying something brought the issue to the forefront locally," Mike said.
While that instance showed him how political influence can help people in need, it wasn't what made him decide to get into politics. Mike said he didn't consider running for office until three or four years later when he realized that his hometown wasn't living up to its full potential.
"I knew we could do better," he said. "It was then that I started taking things much more seriously and became more attuned to what was going on here in town and beyond."
Not surprisingly, Mike's biggest supporter was his mother. She volunteered herself as a community representative, telling her son what she and Stephens City's other residents would like to see happen in their town.
"I remove myself as his mother and try to speak as a constituent," she said.
Mike said her input has been helpful because it gives him a different perspective on issues facing the town. For example, he never gave much thought to things like damaged sidewalks until he realized how difficult it is to push his mother's wheelchair across uneven and cracked surfaces.
"He said he would love to have each [Town] Council member push me around the town to see what it's like," Cynthia said with a laugh.
"It takes activism to get things done," said Mike, an independent who does not align himself with any political party. "There's a whole kaleidoscope of problems that need to be resolved and you can't let your political or idealistic beliefs get in the way of that."
At that moment, Mike crossed the room to grab an official Town Council proclamation that he said represented one of the proudest moments of his life. The proclamation, introduced in September by council member Tina Stevens-Culbreath, states that Stephens City will honor and respect everyone in the community regardless of their race, religion or sexuality.
"I couldn't have signed this had I stayed in the closet," Mike said.
He is well aware there are people in his old-fashioned, conservative town that frown upon homosexuality and do not support the equality proclamation.
"It's an unfortunate thing, but I'm not going to disregard them because of that," Mike said. "They can disregard me, but I can't disregard them."
As we ended our reunion, Mike and his mom joked that we should do another story in another 20 years. By then, Mike will be 58, Cynthia will be 83 and I'll be 77. Even if I'm not around to write that story, I'm willing to bet that Mike Diaz will still be inspiring people with his kindness, compassion and commitment to making the world — or at least his little part of it — a better place.
(If you're interested in reading the original article, go to winchesterstar.com and click on today's story.)
(4) comments
Such a great profile of two strong and courageous people! Thank you, Cynthia, for your positive attitude and for raising such a good man. Thank you, Mike, for your service, for never being ashamed of who you are, and for being open about it. Every time someone in any public position opens up about being a member of the LGBTQ+ community, countless others are inspired and empowered! Wishing good health and best wishes to both of you!
Love this story!!
Great article, Brehm! Mayor Diaz, thank you for your service to our country!
What a great story. I, too, have a son of which I am very proud.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.