WINCHESTER — The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley announced on Monday that a total of $505,047 will be awarded starting July 1 to the following regional nonprofits through this year’s Community Impact Grant Program:
AbbaCare Inc. ($7,500)
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County ($12,500)
Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity ($37,000)
Blue Ridge Hospice ($25,000)
Blue Ridge Housing Network Inc. ($10,000)
Blue Ridge Legal Services Inc. ($11,765)
Brain Injury Connections ($5,765)
ChildSafe Center-CAC ($30,000)
Choices of Page County Inc. ($8,000)
Community Care and Learning Center ($16,000)
Concern Hotline Inc. ($10,000)
Congregational Community Action Project, i.e. CCAP ($20,000)
DementiaMatters ($5,000)
Dental Clinic of Northern Shenandoah Valley ($5,000)
Faithworks Inc. ($12,000)
Family Promise of Shenandoah County ($15,000)
Fremont Street Nursery ($8,800)
Healthy Families Northern Shenandoah Valley ($4,650)
Healthy Families Shenandoah and Page ($10,000)
Highland Food Pantry Inc. ($10,000)
Horizon Goodwill Industries ($1,940)
The Laurel Center ($25,000)
Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area ($16,000)
Lord Fairfax Community College Educational Foundation ($12,000)
Museum of the Shenandoah Valley ($3,500)
Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition ($17,000)
Response Inc. ($3,000)
Shenandoah Alliance for Shelter ($8,000)
Shenandoah Community Health Clinic ($48,360)
Shenandoah Dental Clinic ($22,000)
Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum ($14,267)
Sinclair Health Clinic ($30,000)
Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA ($10,000)
Wheels for Wellness ($5,000)
Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter, i.e. WATTS ($10,000)
Winchester Day Preschool ($15,000)
The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley, located at 329 N. Cameron St. in Winchester, was founded in 1946 to support the needs of residents and nonprofit agencies in Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Page counties. For more information, visit unitedwaynsv.org.
