Here is a list of major activities planned during the 66th Annual Clarke County Fair next week. For a full schedule, including exhibit entry times, go online to https://clarkecountyfair.org/clarke-county-fair/schedule-of-events.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Noon — Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull. For children ages 3-10. Registration starts at 11 am. Trophies will be presented to the first- & second-place winners in each age division. The tractor and sled will be provided.
1-4 p.m. — Car & Truck Show. Open to all makes and models. Plaques will be awarded to the Top 10 Winners. A $10 registration fee will be payable on site.
5 p.m. — Opening ceremony. Includes a welcome by local officials and a performance by musicians from Clarke County High School. The ceremony will be followed by the Pre-Teen Miss Clarke County Contest, Junior Miss Clarke County Fair Contest and Miss Clarke County Fair Scholarship Pageant.
Monday, Aug. 9
4 p.m. — Junior Market & Gilt Swine Show.
7 p.m. — Little Miss Clarke County Fair Contest.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
9 a.m. — Rabbit and poultry shows.
10 a.m. — Judging of exhibits begins, except for agricultural and horticultural exhibits. Those will start at noon.
4 p.m. — Junior and Open Breeding Sheep Show.
6 p.m. — All buildings housing exhibits, except floral, open to the public.
6 p.m. — Entertainment by Dylan Woelfel.
6:30 p.m. — Junior Sheep Showmanship Show & Market & Bred & Owned Lamb Show.
8 p.m. — Figure 8 and Demolition Derby. Entry forms are available at Berryville Auto Parts, Broy & Son and Fisher Auto Parts in both Berryville and Winchester.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
9 a.m. – Pee Wee Lamb & Goat Olympics. Open to children ages 5-8.
10 a.m. — Judging of floral exhibits begins.
10 a.m. — Barnyard Fun & Games. Open to children ages 4-13. Registration starts at 9:45 am.
11:30 a.m. — Free 2Be Me Goat Show and Special Needs Children. Open to youth ages 9-19 with special needs. Contact Hope Cather at (540) 550-4277.
12:30 p.m. — Junior Beef Showmanship, followed by the Junior & Open Breeding Beef Show.
4:30 p.m. — Pretty Animal Contest. Open to Clarke County 4-H and FFA exhibitors.
6:00 p.m. — Junior Beef Steer Show.
7 p.m. — Auto Demolition Derby. Entry forms are available at Berryville Auto Parts, Broy & Son and Fisher Auto Parts in both Berryville & Winchester.
8 p.m. — Junior Exhibitor Party.
Thursday, Aug. 12
9 a.m. — Dairy Shows.
9:30 a.m. — Sheep & Goat Olympics. Open to Clarke County 4-H and FFA members.
3:30 p.m. — Junior & Open Commercial Breeding Doe Show.
6 p.m. — Junior Goat Showmanship Show & Market and Bred and Owned Goat Show.
7-10 p.m. — Entertainment by Bryan Shepherd.
Friday, Aug. 13
9 a.m. — Tractor Driving Contest.
10 a.m. — 4-H Horse Show.
1 p.m. — Livestock Skillathon.
6 p.m. — Sale of 4-H and FFA Livestock.
8 p.m. — Professional Bull Riding & Rodeo.
Saturday, Aug. 14
8 a.m. — Clarke County Ruritan Horse Show.
10 a.m. — Lawn & Garden Tractor Pull. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Cost is $10 per pull, payable upon entry in cash.
5 p.m. — Sale of chickens and rabbits.
6 p.m. — Dragon Motorsports Truck & Tractor Pull.
