WINCHESTER — 2022 "American Idol" winner Noah Thompson and runner-up HunterGirl will headline the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival's Malloy Toyota Country Music Party on May 6 at Shenandoah University's James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center.
Show time is 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. Ronne Wolford & 50 West, a regional act, will be the special guest performer. The band has opened for country music legends such as Ronnie Milsap and Charlie Daniels.
General admission tickets are $35 and VIP tickets are $50 (premium parking, special VIP entrance, exclusive VIP bar and Apple Blossom swag included). Tickets are available for purchase at www.thebloom.com.
Thompson and HunterGirl also will ride in the festival's GloFiber Grand Feature Parade on May 6. The parade kicks off in downtown Winchester at 1:30 p.m.
Thompson is a Kentucky-born construction worker who "embodies the spirit of country music," according to a festival media release.
Since his 'Idol' win, he is preparing to release new music with 19 Recordings under an exclusive license to BBR Music Group.
HunterGirl is a Tennessee native who has been performing since she was 3 years old. She also works with many veterans organizations, using music therapy to transform their stories into songs. She has shared the stage with country superstars Old Dominion, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, Charlie Daniels, Sara Evans and more.
"American Idol" is a singing competition that aired for 15 seasons on Fox, from 2002 to 2016. It returned in 2018 on ABC.
For more information about the Country Music Party, which is being presented by Q102, contact the festival office at 540-662-3863.
