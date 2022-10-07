WINCHESTER — Local public safety members and everyday citizens who have gone above and beyond to ensure the safety of others were honored Thursday at the 10th annual Valor Awards hosted by the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber.
The Valor Awards recognized public safety personnel in the Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County areas. Participating agencies included the Fire and Rescue Departments from Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County; Winchester City Police Department, and the Sheriff’s Offices of Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties as well as the localities’ communication center teams.
Awards presented were:
Lifesaving Award: Recognition of actions in emergency circumstances directly resulting in saving of a human life.
Deputy Caden D. Thurgood, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office
Chief Bill Copp, Stephens City Police Department
Chief Steven Majchrzak, Frederick County Fire and Rescue
Lieutenant Marcus Deal, Frederick County Fire and Rescue
Specialist Travis Orrison, Frederick County Fire and Rescue
Specialist Brandon Knight, Frederick County Fire and Rescue
EMT Linda Satterly, Frederick County Fire and Rescue
Specialist Nic Giamonco, Frederick County Fire and Rescue
Firefighter, Stephen Morris, Frederick County Fire and Rescue
Lieutenant David Hupp, Frederick County Fire and Rescue
Specialist Samuel Jones, Frederick County Fire and Rescue
Firefighter John Paul Frank, Frederick County Fire and Rescue
Specialist Napoleon De La O-Salazar, Frederick County Fire and Rescue
Lieutenant David Hupp, Frederick County Fire and Rescue
Technician Heath Whitted, Frederick County Fire and Rescue
Trooper, Chance A. Harrington, Virginia State Police
Deputy Sheriff Jessica Wyne, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Sheriff Lora Nicholson, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office
Unit Lifesaving Award: Recognition of acts by a unit/division/company demonstrating unusual judgment, ingenuity and/or personal risk and bravery during an emergency, when such action is beyond that normally expected in the performance of duty which directly resulted in saving of a human life.
Winchester Fire & Rescue: Beahm, Godfrey and Whipple
Winchester Fire & Rescue: Misner, Sears, Roth, Spacht, and Price
Winchester Fire & Rescue: Richardson, C. Yost, Kissner, Phillips and R. Yost
Frederick County Fire and Rescue Station 12-2: Jones and Sealock
Frederick County Fire and Rescue Station 11-2: Whitted and Hupp
Laurel Ridge Community College Campus Police and Safety: Coor
Unit Citation: Recognition of acts by a unit/division/company demonstrating unusual judgment, ingenuity and/or personal risk and bravery during an emergency, when such action is beyond that normally expected in the performance of duty.
Winchester Police Department Night Shift B Side: Keller, Holliday, Ramos, Fincham Jr., Gilcrest Herbert, and Reinhardt
Frederick County Fire and Rescue Station 18-1: Hanna, Jones, Berthiaume, and Lafollette
Frederick County Fire and Rescue Station 21-1: Unger, Bzdak, Sipe, Smith, Kerxton
City of Winchester Emergency Communications Center Team
Frederick County Public Safety Communications Team
Clarke County Emergency Communications Center Team
Meritorious Action Award: Recognition of individuals for exemplary action, placing themselves in a situation of personal risk.
Trooper Aaron S. Eckman, Virginia State Police
Trooper Joshua O. McClure, Virginia State Police
Trooper Thomas W. Moade Jr., Virginia State Police
Trooper William T. Diberardine, Virginia State Police
Lieutenant Warren Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Jason Hawse, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Anthony Ament, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office
Certificate of Valor: Recognition of actions demonstrating unusual judgment, zeal or ingenuity, not normally involved in the performance of duties.
Specialist Paul Burroughs, Frederick County Fire and Rescue
Technician Heather Hughes, Frederick County Fire and Rescue
Technician Mathew Dowd, Frederick County Fire and Rescue
Firefighter Adam Shaffer, Frederick County Fire and Rescue
Bronze Award of Valor: Recognition of acts involving personal risk and demonstrating unusual judgment, zeal and/or ingenuity during an emergency situation, when such action is beyond that normally expected in the performance of duty.
Captain John Jones II, Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue Station 11
Silver Award of Valor: Recognition of acts involving significant personal risk and bravery beyond that which is expected during the normal performance of duty.
Lieutenant Michael Ackerman, Winchester Police Department
Corporal Amber Polk, Winchester Police Department
Silver Award of Valor: Recognition of acts involving significant personal risk and bravery beyond that which is expected during the normal performance of duty.
Morgan Minor, Winchester Police Department
Gold Citizen of the year Award In recognition of citizen(s) for their extraordinary acts of courage in emergency situations or actions which directly result in the saving of a human life.
Katherine Hogsten
Gold Award of Valor: Recognition of acts involving supreme sacrifice or extreme personal risk and heroism which is clearly above and beyond the call of duty.
Sam DeBergh
These awards acknowledged heroic acts during the period of July 1, 2021 – July 31, 2022.
Event sponsors also recognized were Bank of Clarke County, City National Bank, Les Veach-State Farm Insurance, Summit Events, Truist, IHeartMedia, Fortessa Tableware Solutions, Capon Valley Bank, CNB Bank, People Inc., Crown Trophy, and Three Melons Bake Shop.
