WINCHESTER — These floats in the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s Grand Feature Parade on Saturday received the top awards.
Blue Ridge Hospice Sweepstakes — Best Float Overall — Highest Awarded Points
Monoflo International — 50th Anniversary Lions Awards — 2nd Best Overall Float
Rotary Club of Winchester Marshalls Award — 3rd Best Overall Float
White House Foods Theme Award — Best Theme Float – Live Love Bloom
Rubbermaid Commercial Products Business Organization — Non-Professional — 1st Place
Mountain View Christian Academy Business Organization — Non-Professional — 2nd Place
BPG — USA (Berryville Graphics) Business Organization — Non-Professional — 3rd Place
Winchester Country Club Centennial Business Organization — Professional — 1st Place
Shenandoah Caverns, Quicksburg, Business Organization — Professional — 2nd Place
Eukarya Christian Academy Business Organization — Professional -3rd Place
Winchester Elks — Post #867 — Train Civic Service — Non-Professional — 1st Place
Top of Virginia Builders Association Civic Service — Non-Professional — 2nd Place
Warren County Fair Association, Front Royal, Civic Service — Non-Professional — 3rd Place
Eagles — Federal Order of Eagles Civic Service — Professional — 1st Place
The Need for Speed: Top Dog Detailing Salutes the Troops Civic Service — Professional — 2nd Place
Royal Crown Productions Communities & Participation — Non-Professional — 1st Place
Frederick County Fair Queens Communities & Participation — Non-Professional — 2nd Place
Long Branch Historical Property Communities & Participation — Non-Professional — 3rd Place
Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department Queens Communities & Participation — Professional — 1st Place
Shenandoah University — Film — Miss Valentine Communities & Participation — Professional – 2nd Place
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.