WINCHESTER — These floats in the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s Grand Feature Parade on Saturday received the top awards.

Blue Ridge Hospice Sweepstakes — Best Float Overall — Highest Awarded Points

Monoflo International — 50th Anniversary Lions Awards — 2nd Best Overall Float

Rotary Club of Winchester Marshalls Award — 3rd Best Overall Float

White House Foods Theme Award — Best Theme Float – Live Love Bloom

Rubbermaid Commercial Products Business Organization — Non-Professional — 1st Place

Mountain View Christian Academy Business Organization — Non-Professional — 2nd Place

BPG — USA (Berryville Graphics) Business Organization — Non-Professional — 3rd Place

Winchester Country Club Centennial Business Organization — Professional — 1st Place

Shenandoah Caverns, Quicksburg, Business Organization — Professional — 2nd Place

Eukarya Christian Academy Business Organization — Professional -3rd Place

Winchester Elks — Post #867 — Train Civic Service — Non-Professional — 1st Place

Top of Virginia Builders Association Civic Service — Non-Professional — 2nd Place

Warren County Fair Association, Front Royal, Civic Service — Non-Professional — 3rd Place

Eagles — Federal Order of Eagles Civic Service — Professional — 1st Place

The Need for Speed: Top Dog Detailing Salutes the Troops Civic Service — Professional — 2nd Place

Royal Crown Productions Communities & Participation — Non-Professional — 1st Place

Frederick County Fair Queens Communities & Participation — Non-Professional — 2nd Place

Long Branch Historical Property Communities & Participation — Non-Professional — 3rd Place

Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department Queens Communities & Participation — Professional — 1st Place

Shenandoah University — Film — Miss Valentine Communities & Participation — Professional – 2nd Place

