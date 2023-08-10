The 68th Clarke County Fair officially opens Sunday, Aug. 13, and continues through Saturday, Aug. 19. The Fair features a carnival that opens Monday, the Ruritans’ “world famous” barbecue chicken and beef dinners sold evenings Monday through Saturday, demolition derbies, bull riding, and more. Still, the Fair is all about agricultural exhibits, particularly the children and teens who show the livestock they have raised, trained, and groomed in hopes of taking home a ribbon. Find a complete Fair schedule and details, including admission prices, at clarkecountyfair.org.
Sunday, August 13
Noon Kiddie Pedal-Tractor Pull for children ages 3 to 10; tractor provided
1 to 4 p.m. Car & Truck Show open to all makes and models
5 p.m. Opening Ceremony followed by Pre-Teen Miss Clarke County, Junior Miss Clarke County Fair, and Miss Clarke County Fair pageants
Monday, August 14
Noon Goat Show
5 to 7:30 p.m. Beef & Chicken Barbecue dinners on sale
6 p.m. Goat Showmanship Show
6 p.m. Carnival Opens: ride all night $30
6 p.m. Little Miss Clarke County Fair and Tiny Miss Clarke County Fair pageants
8 p.m. Rodeo by Bullmania
Tuesday, August 15
9 a.m. Poultry & Rabbit Shows
4 p.m. Sheep Show
5 to 7:30 p.m. Beef & Chicken Barbecue dinners on sale
6 p.m. Sheep Showmanship Show
6 p.m. Carnival Opens: ride all night $30
7 p.m. Gas & Diesel Dirt Drag Races
Wednesday, August 16
Senior citizens and children’s day: Adults 62 and older and children ages 15 and under admitted free until 5 p.m.
9 a.m. Lamb & Goat Olympics followed by Barnyard Fun & Games
12:30 p.m. Beef Cattle Showmanship
1 p.m. Berryville Baptist Rascals Puppet Show
2 to 6 p.m. Reduced rates carnival rides
4:30 p.m. Pretty Animal Contest
5 to 7:30 p.m. Beef & Chicken Barbecue dinners on sale
6 p.m. Carnival: ride all night $30
6 p.m. Market Beef Cattle Show
6:30 p.m. Lawn & Garden Tractor Pull
Thursday, August 17
Veterans day: All active duty and veterans admitted free all day.
9 a.m. Dairy Cattle Show
3 p.m. Veteran Appreciation event
4 p.m. Swine Showmanship Show
5 to 7:30 p.m. Beef & Chicken Barbecue dinners on sale
6 p.m. Carnival opens
6:30 p.m. Figure 8 Demolition Derby followed by Auto Demolition Derby
Friday, August 18
Noon Livestock Skillathon
3 p.m. Supreme Livestock Showmanship Show
5 to 7:30 p.m. Beef & Chicken Barbecue dinners on sale
6 p.m. Carnival opens
5:45 p.m. Smooch-a-Moo fund-raising event for Clarke County 4-H programs
6 p.m. Livestock Sale of 4-H and FFA rabbits, beef, sheep, swine, goats, and poultry
7:30 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Territory Wrestling
Saturday, August 19
8 a.m. Horse Show
1 p.m. Cornhole Tournament
2 to 6 p.m. Reduced rates carnival for rides
4:30 to 7 p.m. Beef & Chicken Barbecue dinners on sale
6 p.m. Dragon Motorsports Truck & Tractor Pull
