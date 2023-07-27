Sunday, July 30
Noon Baby Miss Pageant
1 p.m. Tiny Miss Pageant
2 p.m. Little Miss Pageant
2-5 p.m. Agriculture and home economics exhibit registration
3 p.m. Pre-Teen Miss Pageant
6 p.m. Junior and Miss Pageant
Monday, July 31
8 a.m. Livestock arrives at fairgrounds
11:30 a.m. Agriculture and home economics registration
4 p.m. Gates open
6 p.m. Equine workshop
6-9 p.m. Mini Menagerie Petting Zoo
6:30 p.m. Victoria Circus
6:30 p.m. Brennan Edwards & Chris Huntt - South Lawn Stage
7 p.m. Rodeo - grandstands
8 p.m. Victoria Circus
Tuesday, Aug. 1
9:30 a.m. Market Lamb Show - show barn
4 p.m. Gates open
4:30 p.m. Market Goat Show - show barn
6-9 p.m. Mini Menagerie Petting Zoo
6:30 p.m. Victoria Circus
6:30 p.m. Spencer Hatcher - South Lawn Stage
8 p.m. Victoria Circus
Wednesday, Aug. 2
10 a.m. 4-H Extension Pet Show
4 p.m. Gates open
4:30 p.m. Market Hog Show - show barn
5-10 p.m. Carnival rides open
6-9 p.m. Mini Menagerie Petting Zoo
6:30 p.m. Victoria Circus
7 p.m. Frederick County's Got Talent - South Lawn Stage
7 p.m. Dirt Drag Races - grandstands
8 p.m. Victoria Circus
Thursday, Aug. 3
4 p.m. Gates open
4:30 p.m. Market Beef Show - show barn
5-10 p.m. Carnival rides
6-9 p.m. Mini Menagerie Petting Zoo
6:30 p.m. Victoria Circus
6:30 p.m. Kaleb Austin and Zac Townsend
7 p.m. Demolition Derby - grandstands
8 p.m. Victoria Circus
Friday, Aug. 5
4 p.m. Gates open
4:30 p.m. Livestock buyers dinner
5-10 p.m. Carnival rides
6 p.m. Livestock sale - show barn
6:30 p.m. Victoria Circus
6-9 p.m. Mini Menagerie Petting Zoo
7 p.m. Ronnie Wolford & 50 West Band - South Lawn Stage
7 p.m. Truck and Tractor Pull - grandstands
8 p.m. Victoria Circus
Saturday, Aug. 5
Noon Family Day, gates open
Noon-10 p.m. Carnival rides and 540 Car Show
1 p.m. Raging Reptiles
2 p.m. Victoria Circus
3-7 p.m. Mini Menagerie Petting Zoo
4 p.m. Blue Ridge Wildlife Center - show barn
6-8 p.m. Pig Scramble - show barn
6 p.m. Truck and Tractor Pull - grandstands
7:30 p.m. Victoria Circus
8 p.m. Bryan Shepherd - South Lawn Stage
9 p.m. Mutton Busting - show barn
The fair closes each night at 10 p.m.
Admission: $10 for 12 and older, $5 for 6-11 years, free for age 5 and younger. Weekly adult pass is $40, weekly child pass is $20.
For more information, visit www.frederickcountyfair.com
