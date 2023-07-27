Sunday, July 30

Noon Baby Miss Pageant

1 p.m. Tiny Miss Pageant

2 p.m. Little Miss Pageant

2-5 p.m. Agriculture and home economics exhibit registration

3 p.m. Pre-Teen Miss Pageant

6 p.m. Junior and Miss Pageant

Monday, July 31

8 a.m. Livestock arrives at fairgrounds

11:30 a.m. Agriculture and home economics registration

4 p.m. Gates open

6 p.m. Equine workshop

6-9 p.m. Mini Menagerie Petting Zoo

6:30 p.m. Victoria Circus

6:30 p.m. Brennan Edwards & Chris Huntt - South Lawn Stage

7 p.m. Rodeo - grandstands

8 p.m. Victoria Circus

Tuesday, Aug. 1

9:30 a.m. Market Lamb Show - show barn

4 p.m. Gates open

4:30 p.m. Market Goat Show - show barn

6-9 p.m. Mini Menagerie Petting Zoo

6:30 p.m. Victoria Circus

6:30 p.m. Spencer Hatcher - South Lawn Stage

8 p.m. Victoria Circus

Wednesday, Aug. 2

10 a.m. 4-H Extension Pet Show

4 p.m. Gates open

4:30 p.m. Market Hog Show - show barn

5-10 p.m. Carnival rides open

6-9 p.m. Mini Menagerie Petting Zoo

6:30 p.m. Victoria Circus

7 p.m. Frederick County's Got Talent - South Lawn Stage

7 p.m. Dirt Drag Races - grandstands

8 p.m. Victoria Circus

Thursday, Aug. 3

4 p.m. Gates open

4:30 p.m. Market Beef Show - show barn

5-10 p.m. Carnival rides

6-9 p.m. Mini Menagerie Petting Zoo

6:30 p.m. Victoria Circus

6:30 p.m. Kaleb Austin and Zac Townsend

7 p.m. Demolition Derby - grandstands

8 p.m. Victoria Circus

Friday, Aug. 5

4 p.m. Gates open

4:30 p.m. Livestock buyers dinner

5-10 p.m. Carnival rides

6 p.m. Livestock sale - show barn

6:30 p.m. Victoria Circus

6-9 p.m. Mini Menagerie Petting Zoo

7 p.m. Ronnie Wolford & 50 West Band - South Lawn Stage

7 p.m. Truck and Tractor Pull - grandstands

8 p.m. Victoria Circus

Saturday, Aug. 5

Noon Family Day, gates open

Noon-10 p.m. Carnival rides and 540 Car Show

1 p.m. Raging Reptiles

2 p.m. Victoria Circus

3-7 p.m. Mini Menagerie Petting Zoo

4 p.m. Blue Ridge Wildlife Center - show barn

6-8 p.m. Pig Scramble - show barn

6 p.m. Truck and Tractor Pull - grandstands

7:30 p.m. Victoria Circus

8 p.m. Bryan Shepherd - South Lawn Stage

9 p.m. Mutton Busting - show barn

The fair closes each night at 10 p.m.

Admission: $10 for 12 and older, $5 for 6-11 years, free for age 5 and younger. Weekly adult pass is $40, weekly child pass is $20.

For more information, visit www.frederickcountyfair.com

