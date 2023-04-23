WINCHESTER — For the second year in a row, Clarke County High School has won the Widget Cup Competition.
“I think we did a pretty good job,” team member Sidney Shinabery, 17, said with a proud smile.
Friday’s victory marked the third time Clarke County students have prevailed in the seven Widget Cup events that have been staged since 2015 by the Frederick County Economic Development Authority (EDA). Competitions had been annual until the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to be canceled in 2020 and ’21.
EDA Business Retention Manager Shayla Rickard, who oversaw Friday’s Widget Cup Competition at Millbrook High School, said the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s five high schools — Clarke County, Handley, Sherando, James Wood and Millbrook — each fielded eight-member teams comprised of students adept in engineering, construction, welding, electricity, audio/visual equipment and giving public presentations.
Each Widget Cup Competition tasks students with designing and building an item that can benefit a local nonprofit organization. They never know what they’ll be creating until the event begins, then they have about five hours to draw up plans, gather raw materials, assemble the device and create a presentation that explains why their widget is the best of them all.
“This year we started something new,” Rickard said. “Instead of using pencil and paper, we had them vet somebody on the team who could use drawing or CAD (computer-aided design) software [to design the device].”
Friday’s project was to create a donation box for the Henry and William Evans Home for Children, 330 E. Leicester St. in Winchester, so people can drop off food for the kids who live there.
“A lot of times, people will bring by platters of lasagna or milk jugs and they’ll be out in the elements so ants, critters or the heat itself will get to that donation and they won’t be able to use it,” Rickard said.
The design of the donation box resembled a speaker’s podium but it had a door that donors could open to place food items on the interior shelves. Since the box would be left outside the Evans Home, it also included a roof so rainwater would run off without soaking the interior contents and a welded base with wheels so it could easily be moved inside or outside.
“When we got to building, it got a bit hard but we powered through it,” said 16-year-old Joe Moe of Sherando’s team. “Maybe two more hours and we would have had it perfect.”
“I used to do furniture making so something like a box was right up my alley,” said 18-year-old Luis Marquez-Cardoso of Handley’s team.
“Every aspect of it was fun,” said 16-year-old Devin Crisman of Millbrook’s team. “There was definitely a learning curve.”
A Widget Cup tradition is to throw in a surprise twist midway through the build.
“There are two shelves in the boxes they’re designing and building,” Widget Cup judge Les Veach said Friday as team members scrambled to assemble their projects. “About two hours short of the deadline, they came in and said the customer wants one shelf to be completely insulated. They had to rethink their design and build, and maybe redo some stuff to accommodate it.”
“We went with the flow,” 17-year-old Colton Lanham said of the James Wood team’s response to the twist. “We all put forward and did our best.”
Sponsors for the 2023 Widget Cup Competition included Ashworth Bros. Inc., ZM Sheet Metal Inc., Kingspan, Barrett Machine Inc., Bridgeforth Photographics Inc., Clarke County government, Cornet Fire Protection, Shaffer’s Barbecue, Rotary Club of Frederick County, Clarke County Education Foundation, Claudio’s Pizzeria, Winchester Economic Development Department, American Woodmark and Southeastern Container.
Money provided by sponsors helped to cover the costs of materials and hardware used during the competition, lunch and snacks for participants and volunteers, and prizes for the winning team — a $100 gift card for each member and $200 gift cards for the two faculty advisors.
Additionally, representatives from most sponsors attended Friday’s Widget Cup to scout potential future employees.
“I’ve already had one employer come up and say, ‘We want these kids to come work for us,’” Rickard said. “It’s amazing. They can graduate from high school and go right into a job.”
Even though this year’s Widget Cup Competition is over, there is still work to be done on the five donation boxes, all of which will be given to the Evans Home.
“This is a rough outline of the project,” Rickard said, noting the boxes will be painted and finished at each team’s school before being delivered to the Evans Home on May 9.
Friday’s Widget Cup was the first for new Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent George C. Hummer, who started his job on Jan. 30.
“This is great,” Hummer said. “The kids did a fantastic job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.