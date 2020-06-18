WINCHESTER — A 21-year-old Stephenson man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening on Berryville Pike (Va. 7) in Frederick County, about a quarter of a mile west of Valley Mill Road (Route 659), according to state police.
The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. as Damien S. Westfall was traveling west on Berryville Pike in a 1994 Honda Civic. State police said the Honda ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with a tree, overturned, and came to rest on the eastbound side of Berryville Pike.
Westfall died at the scene as a result of the injuries he sustained, according to state police. He was wearing a seat belt.
The crash, which remains under investigation, is being investigated by Trooper T. Moade.
Westfall was the son of Angie and Eric Westfall. He graduated from Millbrook High School and was a master mechanic, working alongside his father at Economy Auto Repair in Front Royal, according to his sister, Brittney Westfall. Their grandmother owns the shop.
“Everyone that ever came into contact with Damien will tell you he had a contagious smile that could light up any room,” his parents said in an email. “He was the hardest-working kid you would ever meet and the kindest soul that would give you anything you needed, including the shirt off his back without hesitation. Damien never had any enemies and he was well-loved by everyone that has ever met him. He had a love for race cars and his dog Bandit along with his other hobbies that included race car racing.”
Too young. A father and mother should never have to bury their child.
