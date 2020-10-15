WINCHESTER — Brandan Thomas must be feeling a little squirrelly right now.
The executive director of the Winchester Rescue Mission has been up all night raising awareness about homelessness during his second Conversations from a Bench event.
The conversations, which are being live streamed on the mission's Facebook page, began at 3 p.m. Wednesday and will continue until 3 p.m. today. During the 24-hour marathon, Thomas hopes people will be inspired by what they hear and make a donation to support the Rescue Mission, which operates three homeless shelters for men and women in Winchester.
"I would love to raise at least $1,000 an hour while I'm sitting here," Thomas said on Wednesday afternoon prior to taking a seat on a bench set up in front of the mission's headquarters at 435 N. Cameron St.
Conversations from a Bench is not the awareness event that Thomas intended to hold this year. Originally, he was planning a second cross-country Rescue Ride that would follow a different route than the one last year that took him and several other motorcycle riders to Los Angeles.
"We're going to postpone that to '21," Thomas said about the next Rescue Ride. "I don't think it would be wise of us to go state to state due to the different COVID hotspots, then bring that back with us to our community."
It may be for the best that this year's Rescue Ride was scrubbed in favor of a second Conversations from a Bench, the first of which was held in October 2018. Thomas said the number of homeless people seeking services from the Rescue Mission has climbed this year, so it's crucial to address the situation with fellow members of the community.
"We are, in my opinion, beginning to face an absolute crisis," he said. "We've had over 50 people reach out to us seeking a place to stay since the beginning of October. ... Our average might be 15 people in a month, rather than the 15 in a single day we had this past Monday. Everyone needs to see that this issue is front and center, and we need to do something about it."
Thomas said he hopes to talk to a variety of community leaders during his 24-hour Conversations from a Bench, but the only two people he lined up in advance were Democratic Winchester Mayor David Smith and his Republican opponent in the Nov. 3 election, Danielle Bostick.
The purpose of the conversations is to show people how they can help meet Thomas' goal of eradicating homelessness in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Even if people aren't moved by his message, Thomas said he hopes they'll donate for another reason.
"My hope is that people will feel sorry for me for sitting on a bench and give us money," he said with a laugh.
To learn more about Winchester Rescue Mission and its 24-hour Conversations from a Bench, visit winrescue.org or tune in to the live stream on facebook.com/winchesterrescuemission.
