WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools’ Emil & Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center, which will house Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes when it opens in the fall of 2021, has received a $250,000 grant from the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation for health science programs at the facility.
This is the sixth and largest grant the school division has received from the Fairfax-based foundation, according to Katie Lockhart, CTE coordinator for WPS.
The foundation aims to help culturally and economically underprivileged students “maximize their opportunity for educational advancement through literacy and advanced education,” according to its website.
Lockhart said the grant “is particularly exciting, especially as we make that final push to open the Innovation Center.”
The center will be housed in the former John Kerr Elementary School at 536 Jefferson St. Construction on the $16.56 million, 50,000-square-foot facility began last fall.
WPS applied for the $250,000 grant in collaboration with the Winchester Education Foundation. The money will be used for equipment and furniture for health science classes at the center. It also will help provide training for health science teachers.
“Startup for a program is a lot of funding, especially in the health sciences because we want to have students have access to the types of equipment that they’re actually going to see in the workplace,” Lockhart said.
Some of the equipment that will be added to the center through the grant include a camera and audio recording system to show students how to properly interact with a simulation mannequin, as well as an electrocardiogram (EKG) for students in the patient care technician program.
Lockhart said the patient care technician and physical therapy training programs are two new courses that will be offered at the center, thanks to the grant.
At a groundbreaking ceremony for the center last fall, it was announced that Valley Health System — parent company of Winchester Medical Center and five other hospitals in the region — was donating $125,000 to the center’s health sciences academy, which will be called the Valley Health System Health Sciences Academy. The center will also house two other academies: professional skills and advance technologies.
Lockhart said the coronavirus pandemic shows the need for some of the training that will be offered at the center, particularly in the health sciences.
She said she expects to see an increase in the number of students enrolled in health science courses offered by the school division. By the time the center opens, there there will be enough spots for 115 students in the health sciences courses.
“Demand has continued, and I feel like it’s even been magnified through all the pandemic stuff that we really need people in these fields, so it just kind of further supports why we’re doing what we’re doing,” Lockhart said.
Since 2014-15, support from the Claude Moore Scholars program has enabled the school division to offer these health sciences programs: medical laboratory technician, physical therapy, patient care technician, anatomy & physiology and emergency medical technician.
To view the progress of the Emil & Grace Shihadeh Innovation center, visit https://www.wps.k12.va.us/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.