MIDDLETOWN — Town Council on Monday night unanimously approved a plat for the final section of the first phase of The Village at Middletown development.
Located on about 60 acres on the north side of town, the development is slated to have up to 180 single-family dwellings as well as 80,477 square feet of commercial space, with up to 22 apartments above the storefronts. Developer Dave Holliday owns the property.
The first phase involves the construction of 81 homes on the west side of Main Street, south of Cougill Road. A future second phase will involve the remainder of the homes being built on the east side of Main Street, between Skirmisher Lane and Reliance Road.
Patrick Sowers, director of land development for Dave Holliday Construction, said in a phone interview that construction has already begun or been completed on 55 lots.
Council’s vote on Monday night, which did not require a public hearing, will allow the developer and Ryan Homes to build houses on 26 additional lots and complete the remainder of the first phase.
Sowers told The Star last week that the first phase is expected to be completed by next spring. He added that plans for the second phase, which contain the remaining 99 lots, will soon be submitted. The goal is for construction of the second phase to start late this fall.
Also at the meeting, council voted to extend an emergency ordinance so it can continue to meet by phone or video conference in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council plans to hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. June 1 on its proposed $3.1 million budget for fiscal 2021. The budget calls for no tax or fee increases..
Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said in a phone interview that the public hearing will probably be held virtually and that more details will be announced later this month. He added that some slight adjustments may need to be made to the proposed budget, but nothing too significant.
