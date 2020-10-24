Name: William D. “Bill” Wiley

Age: 49

Running for: House of Delegates 29th District

Political party affiliation: Republican

Occupation: Business Development Manager for Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc.; Associate Broker with OakCrest Commercial Real Estate

Education: George Mason University, Master’s in Education, Bachelor of Science in Economics

Family: Wife Katy and sons Clarke, Stewart and Dawson

Political/government experience:

2015-Present Winchester City Council (2017-2018 Council President)

2018-Present Vice Chairman Win-Fred Metropolitan Planning Organization

2016-Present Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Jail Board

2014-2016 Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission Board Member

2009-2014 Winchester Planning Commission (Chairman 2011-2014)

2005-2008 Winchester Board of Zoning Appeals

Campaign Platform:

As your delegate, I will fight for our fair share of tax dollars from Richmond, work to repeal unfunded mandates on our localities, create a better job climate, and push for common sense policies that will make the Commonwealth a better place to live, work and raise a family.

Campaign Website: www.electbillwiley.com

