Name: William D. “Bill” Wiley
Age: 49
Running for: House of Delegates 29th District
Political party affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Business Development Manager for Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc.; Associate Broker with OakCrest Commercial Real Estate
Education: George Mason University, Master’s in Education, Bachelor of Science in Economics
Family: Wife Katy and sons Clarke, Stewart and Dawson
Political/government experience:
2015-Present Winchester City Council (2017-2018 Council President)
2018-Present Vice Chairman Win-Fred Metropolitan Planning Organization
2016-Present Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Jail Board
2014-2016 Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission Board Member
2009-2014 Winchester Planning Commission (Chairman 2011-2014)
2005-2008 Winchester Board of Zoning Appeals
Campaign Platform:
As your delegate, I will fight for our fair share of tax dollars from Richmond, work to repeal unfunded mandates on our localities, create a better job climate, and push for common sense policies that will make the Commonwealth a better place to live, work and raise a family.
Campaign Website: www.electbillwiley.com
