Name: Irina Khanin
Running for: House of Delegates, District 29
Political affiliation: Democrat
Political/professional experience: Child Advocacy Attorney; Board Member, Winchester Education Foundation; Board Member, Northwestern Community Services Board
Education: BA from the College of Wooster in Political Science. JD from UVA Law
Age: 50
Campaign platform:
1) There's simply not enough local jobs in our district, and there's been no plan for addressing it by my predecessors. The way forward is for schools, companies, and government to partner in the creation of new, dynamic, and 100% local firms that will serve the needs of OUR communities. We also need to create incentives for companies to offer remote jobs so that people can continue to live in and enjoy our amazing rural communities without enduring expensive and brutal commutes.
2) 33% of residents in rural districts like ours don't even have the option of high-speed internet service. How are we supposed to compete in this economic landscape without the necessary tools? It is past time to bring broadband to all residents.
3) Right & Left: We are family. We are colleagues. We are neighbors. We are not enemies. I'm tired of cynical politicians telling us that we are. I want your kids, my kids, and everyone's kids to have a wonderful future, and that should not be a controversial or unusual position.
I make this pledge: when I'm your delegate, I will be YOUR advocate. I will fight for your family, friends, and community. Because that's what neighbors do.
Campaign website: Irina4delegate.com
