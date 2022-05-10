BUNKER HILL, W.Va. — A secondary arrest has been made related to a fatal shooting that occurred at the Touch of Texas nightclub on May 6.
Lorenzo Trayvonne Valle, 20, of Stephens City, is facing a felony charge of a person prohibited from carrying firearms and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance, according to the Berkeley County, W.Va., Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the incident that killed 21-year-old Diata Johnson of Winchester.
Valle was arraigned in Berkeley County Magistrate Court on May 6.
The shooting was reported at 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the nightclub at 12261 Winchester Ave. in Bunker Hill. Johnson, who was shot following an alleged dispute, was taken to Winchester Medical Center, where he later died.
Investigators have identified the shooter but have not released the person's name.
At the shooting scene, Valle was observed by deputies moving back and forth from a vehicle of a party involved in the initial 911 call to another vehicle, according to police. He consented to a search of the vehicle and was taken into custody when a Glock 9mm handgun and bag of suspected cocaine were located.
Also facing charges is Dyreek Javon Miann Harris, 18, of Winchester, who is facing four counts of wanton endangerment with a firearm. He was arraigned in Berkeley County Magistrate Court on May 6.
