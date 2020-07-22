WINCHESTER — A second community forum aimed at improving law enforcement’s relationship with local residents will be held Saturday at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School (VACDES).
The forum is set for 1-3 p.m. at the school at 550 Virginia Ave. It will be moderated by Winchester Mayor David Smith. During the forum, residents may voice their concerns about police and ask questions about law enforcement procedures and training.
Jennifer Hall, director of community engagement for the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley, which is one of the forum’s organizers, said in an email to The Winchester Star that the forum is being held at VACDES “to encourage more residents in the North End to attend.”
“The goal is not just to have an open dialogue, but to develop an action plan to improve police and race relations,” Hall said.
This is the second such forum to be held this summer. The first was on June 27 at Shenandoah University. The forums have been organized in response to George Floyd, a Black man, dying in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. His death sparked protests against police brutality and systemic racism.
In-person capacity at the forum is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Because seating is limited, residents are asked to register in advance at www.unitedwaynsv.org/community-forum-community-law-enforcement-relations-part-ii.
People may also participate in the forum via Zoom (limited to 300 participants) or on Facebook Live (unlimited participants).
Hall said Saturday’s forum will be different from the first forum because it will involve law enforcement officials from multiple jurisdictions. Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland and Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper will be panelists, along with Winchester Police Chief John Piper and Winchester City Sheriff Les Taylor. The first forum featured Winchester law enforcement officials.
“I am hoping that with continued talks we can continue a dialogue with everyone,” Millholland said. “At the end of the day I feel that most everyone wants our country to get back on the right course and understand the feelings of everyone. It will not happen overnight but if everyone is willing to make an effort, I think in time we can point the country in the right direction.”
Roper said in an email that he hopes members of the community participate Saturday’s forum “so we can examine each other’s position and be engaged in providing better law enforcement.”
The forum is a community collaboration involving the City of Winchester, the Winchester Police Department, the Frederick County/Winchester Law Enforcement Foundation, NAACP, Hood Love, City National Bank, Unique Hoops, I’m Just Me Movement, and United Way NSV, with contributions from Pastor Kevin Wilson, Troy Sloane, Shayla Cary, Stephan Johnson, Latasha Do’zia, Gwen Borders-Walker, Corissa Hubbard, Vivian Walker and Hussein Rashan.
Organizers are asking people to submit any topics or questions for discussion in advance at: www.unitedwaynsv.org/community-forum-community-law-enforcement-relations-part-ii
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.