WINCHESTER — The second man involved in a deadly 2021 street race in Frederick County has lost his freedom, car and ability to drive.
Christopher Troy Colter, 27, of the 4300 block of Senseny Road in Berryville, was sentenced Tuesday morning in Frederick County Circuit Court, nearly a year after pleading no contest to a felony charge of reckless driving in an illegal race that resulted in death. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped a second felony charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.
Judge Alexander Iden, in accordance with the plea agreement from April 8, sentenced Colter to 10 years in prison with all but 12 months suspended. The defendant will then serve three years of supervised probation following his release from the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester, and his license to drive will be suspended throughout the probationary term. Additionally, Colter was ordered to forfeit to the commonwealth the 2012 four-door Mercedes-Benz sedan he drove in the race.
With the exception of the forfeiture, Colter's sentence is identical to the one imposed on the race's second driver, 23-year-old Nicholas Isaiah Ehrhardt of the 2200 block of Papermill Road in Frederick County. Ehrhardt pleaded no contest on Dec. 16 in Frederick County Circuit Court to a felony charge of reckless driving that caused death during an illegal race in exchange for the dismissal of a misdemeanor reckless driving charge.
Iden said there was no need to confiscate Ehrhardt's 2016 Ford Focus hatchback because it was destroyed in the race against Colter.
Ehrhardt's 17-year-old sister, Sarah Michelle "Sarah Bear" Ehrhardt, was a passenger in the Ford when her brother engaged in the illegal street race at about 2 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2021, in the eastbound lanes of Berryville Pike (Va. 7). During the race, Ehrhardt lost control of his car while traveling an estimated 117 mph, spun 180 degrees in the two-lane roadway and collided with a fence and metal pole in front of Oak Hill Grocery Store at 2807 Berryville Pike east of Winchester.
The hatchback split apart, with the rear half coming to rest about 30 yards from the front half. Sarah Ehrhardt, a rising senior at Eukarya Christian Academy in Stephens City who was sitting in the car’s back seat, died at the scene due to catastrophic injuries to her head and torso. Her brother and an unidentified front-seat passenger did not sustain life-threatening injuries, and Colter and his Mercedes were unharmed.
Nicholas Ehrhardt began serving his 12-month sentence on Jan. 9 at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center. Following release, he will be placed on three years of supervised probation, during which time his driver's license will be suspended.
During Colter's sentencing hearing on Tuesday morning, Iden asked the prosecution if Sarah Ehrhardt's parents approved of the sentences imposed against the two drivers. Frederick County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Robbins said they did.
Robbins also noted the parents initially did not want either driver to be punished, but changed their minds after realizing their son and Colter should go through the court process in order to deter other people from racing in the streets.
When Iden asked Colter if he had anything to say before having his sentence imposed, the defendant said: "I did have something written up but I forgot it, so it's OK."
Iden ordered Colter to report to the local jail at 8 a.m. Friday.
