WINCHESTER — A second arrest has been made following a reported carjacking last month in Winchester.
Raymond Reigle, 22, of 143 Castlebridge Court in Frederick County, is charged with carjacking and robbery.
In Virginia, the penalty for carjacking ranges from 15 years to life in prison.
According to a media release from the city of Winchester, Reigle was arrested Thursday morning after investigators with the Winchester Police Department and Frederick County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at his home in the Preston Place apartment complex. During the search, a cell phone was seized and DNA was collected.
Reigle was allegedly involved in the March 28 theft of a 1990 Dodge Caravan in the 100 block of East Pall Mall Street in Winchester.
The owner of the Dodge was reportedly standing next to the van when he was approached by a group of males that made threatening statements, the release states. One of the men, Diontre Tyrese Bell, allegedly grabbed a backpack being worn by the victim and took several items from it, including a gun and keys to the van, before driving away in the vehicle. No one was hurt.
The unoccupied van was found two days later parked in the 1300 block of South Braddock Street in Winchester, the release states.
Bell, 20, was arrested on the morning of April 2 following a search of his home at 218 E. 6th St. in Front Royal. He is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail in Warren County.
Reigle is being held without bond in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester.
According to the media release, the investigation of the reported March 28 carjacking is ongoing.
