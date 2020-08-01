A second person has been arrested and charged in the July 23 death of a 22-year-old Winchester woman, according to a Friday press release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
Sarah Curran's body was found at a homeless camp behind the 700 block of Baker Lane in Frederick County, according to the county Sheriff's Office.
Larry Lee Mullenax III, Curran's estranged boyfriend, was arrested July 23 and charged with second-degree murder. Mullenax confessed to "choking, attempting to drown, stabbing and bludgeoning" Curran with a rock, according to a criminal complaint.
As law enforcement continued to investigate the death, they discovered that Clara Perdue, 36, may have assisted Mullenax in attempting to dispose of Curran’s body after she was killed.
After interviewing Perdue, deputies determined they had sufficient evidence to arrest Perdue with being an accessory after the fact to commit murder.
Perdue's criminal history includes convictions for assault and battery, violation of a protection order and destruction of property.
She is being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center.
The 25-year-old Mullenax, who is homeless, is being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center. He is due in Frederick County General District Court at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 11.
Curran was a graduate of Handley High School and a volunteer at several local nonprofits. A memorial service for Curran will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Timbrook Park, across from the Winchester Police Department.
