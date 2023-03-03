WINCHESTER — Three popular musical acts will converge on Winchester to stage a benefit for Katie's Comfort House, a facility proposed for the Winchester area where people can be with their dying loved ones in in a comfortable, home-like setting rather than an impersonal hospital room.
The Low Water Bridge Band from Clarke County, 49 Winchester from Russell County in southern Virginia and Taylor Hunnicutt from Alabama will take the stage for Katie's Comfort House Country Music Fest at 7 p.m. May 19 at Backseat Bar and Grill's new Backseat Events center at 114 Full House Drive. The concert hall, operated by Jody Bloomfield and billed as the largest live music venue in the tri-state area, hosted its first performance on Feb. 25 with country singer Colt Ford.
While all three acts on the May 19 lineup are country music bands, each also incorporates elements from a wide range of genres including rock, bluegrass, soul and heavy metal.
"We've never played in Winchester before so I'm super pumped," Hunnicutt, who sings with a smoky, powerful voice, said Wednesday afternoon in a telephone interview. "We've got a bunch of new songs we've been testing out so we'll definitely do some new stuff. ... It will be a rocking show. We have a lot of energy and we like to have fun."
Logan Moore, singer and guitarist for the Low Water Bridge Band, said he and his bandmates couldn't pass up an opportunity to help Katie's Comfort House.
"Back in 2009, I had a sister who passed away from colon cancer," Moore said Wednesday. "When I heard of Katie's Comfort House, it was just like, boom, that is perfect. We could have totally used a place to go and be with her [his sister]. This is close to home for me."
"Low Water Bridge Band is so good," Brandon Teets, CEO of the nonprofit corporation working to open Katie's Comfort House and brother of the proposed facility's namesake, said while sporting one of the Clarke County band's hats. "It makes you want to go out in the middle of the woods and chop wood, hunt for morels and drink moonshine."
Members of 49 Winchester were not available to be interviewed on Wednesday, perhaps because they were still celebrating this week's announcement that they will be touring with Luke Combs, one of country music's biggest stars, this fall in Europe.
"Their trajectory right now is through the roof," Moore said. "It's awesome that we got them for this event."
Music fans may already be familiar with 49 Winchester, which is named after a street in the band's hometown of Castlewood. The group's song from last year, "Russell County Line," has been streamed 11.7 million times on the music service Spotify, it has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and its ongoing spring tour included a Feb. 4 stop at The Monument in downtown Winchester.
"We booked them last year when they were just starting to go up [in popularity]," said Bradshaw's mother and organizer of the May 19 fundraiser in Winchester, Julie Teets. "It was perfect timing. They're a good group of guys."
Appearance fees for the three bands are being covered by sponsors Monoflo International, H.P. Hood and Fitzgerald Excavating and Construction, all in Winchester, and the Backseat Events center is donating its venue for the fundraiser. Additional sponsors of the May 19 concert include Integrity Home Mortgage Corp., Ritter Homes, National Traffic Systems, Village Square Restaurant and more.
"So far we've received more than $10,000 above the sponsorships that we needed," Julie Teets said.
All of the money generated by the May 19 Country Music Fest will go toward the construction and operation of Katie's Comfort House.
Katie Teets Bradshaw was a nurse at Winchester Medical Center who died from breast cancer on June 25, 2021, just three weeks after the 28-year-old Frederick County resident married the love of her life, Stephen Bradshaw.
For tickets to Katie's Comfort House Country Music Fest at Backseat Events center, go to https://bit.ly/3IIonxt or the websites of any of the three participating bands. General admission tickets are $50 each and VIP tickets cost $200 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.