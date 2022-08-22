WINCHESTER — The suspect in a Dec. 30 shooting death near Round Hill is scheduled to stand trial starting Feb. 13 in Frederick County Circuit Court.
Jeffrey Brian Smith, 42, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, will be tried by a jury over the course of three days, according to the schedule approved Thursday morning by Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Dennis Hupp.
Smith is charged with felony homicide (also known as second-degree murder), malicious wounding, attempted robbery and trying to obtain a firearm after having been convicted of a felony. All of the charges stem from the shooting death of Walter Ray Long Jr., a 32-year-old who had lived on Valley Mill Road east of Winchester.
According to court records, Smith and Long were friends. On the morning of Dec. 30, they traveled together to the home of Gerald Wayne Marple Jr., 46, of the 100 block of Dicks Hollow Road near Round Hill, to retrieve a Savage 300 hunting rifle that Smith said Marple had stolen from him shortly before Christmas.
Marple reportedly told investigators he had been in bed with his girlfriend when Smith and Long entered his bedroom. Marple claimed Smith hit him with a metal pipe, while Smith contended he was only holding the pipe while standing over Marple. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office reported later that day that Marple had a bruise over his left eye and on his left hand.
Marple admitted to investigators that he grabbed the Savage 300 rifle, which was next to his bed, after allegedly being attacked by Smith. Long saw Marple pick up the gun and started to run out of the room.
Marple told police he fired one shot in self defense, which inadvertently hit the unarmed Long in the back as he was fleeing the bedroom.
After the shooting, Smith told police he dropped the metal pipe, left Marple's house and called 911. Investigators met him about a block away, at MK Fast Fuel gas station at 3430 Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50), where he was interviewed and charged with malicious wounding for allegedly hitting Marple.
Even though Marple admitted to firing the fatal shot, he was never charged with a crime. In February, Frederick County Commonwealth's Attorney Ross Spicer explained why:
"Although no evidence suggests the decedent, Mr. Long, was acting in an aggressive manner, Virginia law recognizes the doctrine of transferred intent self-defense," Spicer said in a written statement. "[It] provides that if a person acting in self-defense unintentionally injures or kills a third person, he is not intentionally liable for the injury or death."
Virginia law does hold accountable anyone involved in a death resulting from criminal negligence, even if he or she did not pull the trigger. Using that provision of state code, a Frederick County grand jury on Feb. 10 indicted Smith on four felony charges, including felony homicide and the malicious wounding count he had been arrested for on Dec. 30.
If Smith is found guilty of all four charges, he would face a maximum prison term of 75 years.
Smith continues to be held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, where he has been an inmate since being indicted in February.
As for Marple, he was arrested on Dec. 30 for being a nonviolent felon in possession a firearm, forging a state document and issuing a forged document. Marple was jailed until Jan. 26, when he was released on a $2,500 bond.
The firearm charge was dismissed on Jan. 10 in Frederick County General District Court. On May 3, Marple pleaded guilty in Frederick County Circuit Court to a reduced charge of falsifying a state document in exchange for prosecutors dropping the remaining charge of issuing a forged document. He was sentenced to time served.
