WINCHESTER — In the city School Board’s first elections on Tuesday, three of four seats on the ballot were maintained by incumbents, according to unofficial election results.
Marie Imoh bested Lincoln Jones and write-in candidate Karen Ridings for the at-large seat, while Ward I candidate Michael Birchenough and Ward 3 candidate Elyus Wallace, both of whom ran unopposed, retained their seats. They were both appointed to the board in 2019.
In the Ward 2 race between Carmen Crawford and Melissa Harris, Crawford has a three-vote lead. The three-vote margin is narrow enough to allow Harris to call for an automatic recount at the city’s expense if she chooses. If a recount is requested, Harris will have 10 days to file a petition in Winchester Circuit Court following the city Electoral Board’s official certification of election results on Nov. 16.
Mail-in ballots can be accepted until noon Friday.
Crawford declined to comment and Harris wasn’t immediately available for comment on Wednesday.
Imoh also declined to comment until the mail-in votes are tallied. Imoh, 48, was first appointed to the Winchester School Board in 2015. In Tuesday’s election she received 5,445 votes, or 51.53%, to Jones’ 4,986 votes, or 47.18%. There were 136 write-in votes, but it wasn’t immediately known how many Ridings received.
Ridings, who missed the deadline to appear on the ballot, said she hopes to run for the School Board again. “I would like to thank the people in our community that supported me in this race. I hope to run again in the future as I feel a strong commitment to our school system and students. I’d like to congratulate Marie Imoh and am confident she will continue to move WPS forward in a positive direction.”
Imoh is the clinical director for National Counseling Group, a provider of mental, behavioral and substance use services.
Jones, 56, a division manager for a beverage company, said he plans find ways to stay involved with helping the school division.
“Even though I didn’t win, I felt like I gave it a good, hard fight and left everything on the table,” Jones said on Wednesday.
In the Ward 2 contest, Crawford has 914 votes to Harris’ 911.
Crawford, 66, is a retired Washington Gas employee. Harris, 38, is a medical assistant for Northwestern Community Services. Both are political newcomers. The Ward 2 seat on the Winchester School Board has been vacant for several years.
Birchenough, 40, who is an executive officer with FEMA/Recovery/Reporting and Analytics Division, received 3,295 votes, or 97.23%. The remainder went to write-ins.
“I’m appreciative of Ward 1 for having faith in me that nobody else ran,” Birchenough said. “I feel like that says something, at least.”
Birchenough said he’s ready and excited to stay on the School Board representing Ward 1.
Wallace, 39, who is a detention specialist at the Northwestern Regional Juvenile Detention Center, received 1,624 votes, or 98%. The remainder went to write-ins.
“It gives me the chance to have four years to build any trust and relations with our community and help us get past this COVID stuff with our kids and keep pushing the kids forward,” Wallace said.
Terms on the School Board are four years. The panel has seven members. In November 2019, city voters overwhelmingly approved a referendum to switch from having School Board members appointed by Winchester City Council to having them elected.
