WINCHESTER — Three men — one from Winchester, another from West Virginia and a third from Alaska — have been indicted in connection to the death and disappearance of Shannon Lee Fox, a 30-year-old Winchester woman who was missing for more than five months before her skeletal remains were discovered last year in Clarke County.
Ryan Casey Taylor, 42, of the 100 block of Cutshaw Court in Winchester, and Daniel Lynn Stober, 35, of the first block of Druckemiller Road in Tok, Alaska, were each indicted Thursday by a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury for a single felony count of concealing a dead body. Additionally, Stober was indicted on a felony count of drug distribution.
The third man charged in the case — David Michael Gerhard, 31, whose address is listed as the 400 block of Householder Road in Hedgesville, West Virginia — was indicted for a single count of felony drug distribution in a case apparently connected to the Fox investigation.
Frederick County Sheriff's Office Investigator T. Adamson, who spent more than a year investigating Fox's disappearance, was guarded on Tuesday when discussing the case, stating he did not want to possibly taint a jury pool, but he noted an arrest report filed against Stober last year in Frederick County General District Court contained information about what allegedly happened to Fox after she went missing on Feb. 23, 2022.
Stober was identified in October as a suspect in Fox's death and disappearance. In order to have him extradited from Alaska to Virginia, Adamson charged him with concealing a dead body and Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland asked the U.S. Marshals Service on Oct. 26 to bring him back to Frederick County.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Adamson in relation to the concealment charge, "On Feb. 24, 2022, Daniel Lynn Stober and Ryan Casey Taylor observed Shannon Fox deceased from an apparent drug overdose at 106 Comanche Trail [in Shawneeland]. Stober and Taylor moved Fox's lifeless body into a hall for two days, and then rented a U-Haul van. Fox was then stuffed into a refrigerator in the back of the U-Haul van and transported to Clarke County, Virginia, where her remains were located on Feltner Road."
Fox's body was found by investigators on Aug. 3 over an embankment along Feltner Road near Bluemont.
"It was apparent that her body was torn apart by animals and her remains were all skeletal," Adamson's report states.
Adamson declined to say on Tuesday how Gerhard may be related to Fox's death and disappearance, but Gerhard's indictment notes the date of his alleged drug distribution offense was Feb. 23, 2022 — the day before Fox disappeared.
Stober's indictment for drug distribution states that he, too, committed the alleged offense on Feb. 23, 2022. His concealment charge in Frederick County General District Court, Adamson said, is expected to be dropped now that he has been indicted in circuit court.
Taylor was taken into custody on Friday and, like Stober, is being held without bond at Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester.
On Tuesday, Millholland said it cost his office $9,908 to extradite Stober from Alaska, but contracting with the U.S. Marshals Service was the most practical option.
"It would have taken at least a week for us to go pick him up, to strategically land at an airport, to drive," Millholland said. "It was a whole lot easier to have the Marshals Service pick him up, put him on their plane, take him wherever they wanted him to go and then bring him here."
If Stober is convicted, he most likely will be ordered by a judge to reimburse the $9,908 cost of his extradition to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
Stober is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 4 in Frederick County Circuit Court. Taylor's first pre-trial hearing is set for May 11 in the same courtroom. Since Gerhard remains at large, no hearings in his case are currently scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.