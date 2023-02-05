This story will be updated.
Three James Madison University students died, and two are critically injured, from a car crash near the West Virginia and Virginia state line on Thursday night.
The Hardy County Sheriff's Office said at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on W.Va. 259, near the state line.
Police said the car, which they didn't identify, was traveling south on W. Va. 259 when it hit a tree.
There were five people in the car, police said, all of whom were JMU students and 19-year-old men.
In a Friday afternoon statement, JMU officials said John “Luke” Fergusson, of Richmond, Nicholas Troutman, of Richmond and Joshua Mardis, of Williamsburg, died in the crash.
"These three young men will always be remembered as Dukes and will forever be in our hearts," the statement said.
The driver and a passenger were flown to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Their names haven't yet been released.
Police said the wreck is still under investigation. It's unclear what led to the crash.
JMU said it will share information on vigils and moments of remembrance with the JMU community in the future.
"The loss our community has felt today is unthinkable. We share our sincere condolences to our university community as a whole, but specifically to the families, friends and others with close connections to the students we’ve lost," the statement said.
University president Jon Alger said in a statement: "The JMU community grieves for our students lost and injured in a tragic car accident, for their families, friends and all who knew them. Please support each other and know that the university is here to support you as well."
