All State band students

Three James Wood High School students (from left) — Jax Bell (percussion/senior), Rebekah Clouse (clarinet/junior) and Will Swatman (tuba/senior) — are pictured after their performance with the All-Virginia Band & Orchestra Concert on April 23 at Christopher Newport University in Newport News. They participated with  students from schools across the Commonwealth. The event is held annually and is produced by the Virginia Bank & Orchestra Directors’ Association. To qualify for an audition for the All-State Band, students must audition and be selected for their All-District Band. The highest ranked musicians from all of the All-District Bands in Virginia are then offered an audition for a seat in the All-State Band. Bell and Swatman were each ranked “first chair” for their respective instruments and Clouse was ranked “second chair.” Each of the three James Wood students earned a seat in the All-State Band and represented Frederick County Public Schools and the Winchester area with their performances.

 Provided Photo

