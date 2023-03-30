A crash involving a wrong-way vehicle Tuesday night on westbound Va. 7 in Clarke County claimed the lives of three people, according to state police.
Among the victims was 23-year-old Miriam Trejo Santander of Winchester. She and her twin brother, Jeiry Trejo Santander, were headed back to Winchester from an appointment in Sterling in a 2008 Saturn Vue when the crash occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m., just east of Wrights Mill Road. They were traveling westbound behind their sister, Bibiana Trejo Santander, 25, who was driving a Hyundai Tuscon.
In a phone interview on Thursday, Bibiana said she noticed a vehicle heading toward her "at full speed." She was able to get out of its path, but Miriam, who was driving the Saturn, wasn't able to.
"My sister didn't see the car because she was right behind me," an emotional Bibiana Trejo Santander said.
The oncoming vehicle, a 2005 Ford Mustang driven by 66-year-old Tuan D. Dang of Berryville, entered Va. 7 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with the vehicle driven by Miriam Trejo Santander and a 2008 Audi A4 driven by Anthony G. Williams, 51, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, a state police media release issued Thursday said.
Miriam Trejo Santander and Dang died at the scene. A passenger in Dang's vehicle, Elaine N. Bird, 39, of Ashburn, was taken to Winchester Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries. Jeiry Trejo Santander was taken to WMC with injuries that there were described as minor by state police. Williams suffered injuries described as serious and also was taken to WMC. They all were wearing seat belts.
A witness to the crash who stopped to render aid said at least one person saw the Mustang traveling the wrong direction and called 911. State police did not say how long the Mustang had been traveling east in the westbound lanes, but another witness, Alexander Simpson of Stephens City, said he was traveling east behind the Mustang just past Granny's Place on Va. 7 (2294 Berryville Pike) when he saw the car take a steep left exit ramp that connects to Va. 7 westbound. At first, Simpson didn't think any of it, but then he realized that instead of going straight onto Woods Mill Road or turning left into the westbound lanes of Va. 7 at the traffic light, the Mustang turned right into the eastbound lanes of Va. 7, going against traffic.
Simpson, who was still in the eastbound lanes, said he tried to keep up with the westbound Mustang, which he estimated was traveling at 70 mph, and started honking his horn and flashing his lights, trying to get the driver's attention. He said he called 911 and saw the Mustang pass several oncoming cars before it crested a hill in the vicinity of Keystone Baptist Church, a distance of a little over 2 miles. That's where the Mustang made impact with the two oncoming cars.
Simpson was among the motorists who stopped at the scene of the crash to try to help the victims.
Bibiana Trejo Santander said she and her siblings had carpooled to Sterling, but on their way home they stopped in Berryville where she picked up her vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
A funeral for Miriam will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester. She was a 2017 graduate of Handley High School in Winchester and worked locally for Threshold Enterprises.
"She was a very happy person," her sister said. "She was very willing to learn, very humble and always had a smile on her face....She was really an angel to us." She said having Miriam in your life "was like finding a treasure. She was always there for everybody. She really was a sweet girl."
Bibiana Trejo Santander asked for prayers for her sister and her family. She said Jeiry underwent surgery and that his condition is improving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.