WINCHESTER — It's not uncommon for siblings to attend Frederick County Public Schools. What is uncommon is for a trio of siblings to not miss a single day of school from kindergarten through high school graduation. But in a herculean effort, Logan McBride, Tylor McBride and Ariel Helmick did just that.
The three siblings showed up thousands of times for the morning bell without fail, scoring perfect attendance records across their combined 30-plus years in the school division. The streak was completed last week when Logan, the youngest sibling, graduated from Millbrook High School on Friday.
"I especially wanted to do it after I saw my brother did it. He was the first one in my family who went to college. I really wanted to go to college, too, and follow in his footsteps," said Logan McBride, who will be attending Potomac State College in West Virginia this fall.
Tylor McBride, the eldest, scored perfect attendance in 2019 when he graduated from James Wood High School.
He played baseball and football for the Colonels and has since graduated from James Madison University with a bachelor of science degree in sports management and a minor in business management.
"If I wasn't at school, I was going to miss out on all these opportunities," Tylor McBride said. "With my being the first born, I tried to set an example for my family members. I tried to be a good role model."
He said experiences he didn't want to miss out on included sports, seeing friends, building relationships and receiving an education.
The middle sibling, Ariel Helmick, graduated from Millbrook in 2022. She now plays volleyball at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama, studying psychology and criminal justice.
Logan played football at Millbrook — a running back — and, reflecting on his high school experience, said his fidelity to attending school each day taught him a great deal about commitment, while also providing a concrete goal.
Like his brother, Logan also was often aware that, if he missed a day, he wouldn't be able to participate in sports that night — a rule some schools have in place to encourage attendance among athletes. By the time he got to high school, he realized he probably had the legs to pull off the perfect attendance streak set by his brother and sister before him.
He credits his mother with starting off the challenge.
"Honestly, it started off because my mom was like, 'you've got to go to school, man. You're never missing.' I was OK with that. By middle school, it was just a habit," said Logan. "I think we were also blessed to have never been really sick."
Their spotless attendance records come as school systems across the country face a new challenge brought by the coronavirus pandemic: students missing from classrooms.
Roughly 27% of schools in Virginia had a chronic absenteeism rate above 25% for the 2021-2022 school year, according to a survey conducted by the Virginia Association of School Superintendents, The Washington Post reported in April. In the two years before the pandemic, 2 to 4% of the 132 school divisions in the commonwealth had a chronic absenteeism rate that high, The Post reported.
For Ariel Helmick, never missing a school day helped prepare her to be a student-athlete at Huntingdon College.
"Being a college athlete, it was extremely helpful. I've always been the type of person to take commitment seriously, and I just wanted to know if I had it in me," Ariel said. "It was great of our mother to push all three of us, no matter what. I would say it shaped us to be better people."
For her part, Melissa Helmick is proud of her children during this graduation season.
"Commitment is huge in life, your commitment to who you are as a person, your friends, your family, your teachers," she said. "I just tried to instill in them how important it is to show up. I'm beyond proud of my children and of who they are and where they are going."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.