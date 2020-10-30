WINCHESTER — Three members of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night again criticized school officials for failing to provide budget information they want.
At the meeting, the supervisors voted 4-3 to appropriate $1.97 million in unspent fiscal year 2020 school operating funds to purchase 19 school buses. About $542,831 of the $1.97 million was from funds saved as a result of schools being closed for several months in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and board members Gene Fisher, Judith McCann-Slaughter and Bob Wells voted to appropriate the money, whiles supervisors Shawn Graber, J. Douglas McCarthy and Blaine Dunn voted against it.
They also voted 4-3 to appropriate $2,435,300 in federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funding for the school division’s operating fund, with Graber, McCarthy and Dunn in opposition.
Graber said he was “extremely disappointed” with the supervisors who voted to appropriate the funds. "It is extremely concerning to me to think that we are not going to require the school board to show us that they are being good stewards of the hard-earned tax-dollar money that our taxpayers are paying every year," he said.
Graber, McCarthy and Dunn all said they have had difficulty getting a detailed school budget and wanted to hold off on appropriating more funding until they get one. They also want to hold a joint meeting with the School Board and get more information about how the division is spending its CARES money.
Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine, who was at Wednesday's meeting, disputed that the division has failed to provide detailed budget information. He said the School Board receives a monthly financial report. As a courtesy, the supervisors receive the same information for all revenues, expenditures and construction projects over $25,000, Sovine said.
He added that both boards receive a comprehensive budget document that details the budget as approved by the School Board. The document is available on the division's website at: https://www.frederick.k12.va.us/about_us/budget.
Steve Edwards, the division’s coordinator of policy and communications, previously told The Star that end-of-year financial statements are also made available to both boards.
But McCarthy has told The Star he thinks the budget document on the division's website is “a budget summary with lots of written filler and very little actual numbers, definitely not a working budget that actually discloses the important details we and certain members of the school board want to see.”
Graber said he wants line items that break down how each dollar is spent.
At the meeting, Graber showed video from the School Board's Sept. 15 meeting. In the excerpt School Board member Brandon Monk said he wanted the School Board to consider other possible school needs before making a decision to spend nearly $2 million on school buses. School Board member and Finance Committee Chairman Michael Lake replies that the School Board consumes information and keeps an eye on policies. He said it does not “do the weeds stuff” and doesn’t “adjust figures.” He said that it's the job of Sovine and his staff to run the division.
Later in the video, Lake says, “We don’t know enough about all of the categories of the budget book that’s probably this thick [he holds his two hands about a foot apart], where the money may or may not be spent. We can sit around and think of a few, but it’s really not our job.”
Graber said the video is evidence that the School Board does not know how taxpayer dollars are being spent and added that Lake's comment about the School Board not running the division "scares me to death."
McCarthy said he could not in good conscience vote to expend taxpayer dollars “knowing that there is a lack of proper oversight.”
Four audience members also voiced concern about the excerpted video and demanded to know more about how school money is being spent.
Gainesboro District resident Dana Newcomb called the video was “very disturbing.”
“You are the conduit of the taxpayers' money,” Newcomb told the supervisors. “And as such, you have a fiduciary responsibility. Faced with that kind of evidence, you need to take action. And if you don’t take action, then I expect there will be consequences for that also.”
The two boards are currently trying to set a date for a joint meeting next month.
Sovine invited the supervisors to participate in a School Board training session on Nov. 13, which is being held at Lord Fairfax Community College. The primary purpose is to establish budget priorities.
