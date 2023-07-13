WINCHESTER — In 1982, a group of 31 teenagers and five adult counselors took a cross-country cycling trip to raise money for multiple sclerosis research.
Forty years later, one of the teens who rode in that 1982 trip, Paul Bonesteel, decided to act on his long-simmering idea to create a documentary about the adventure. While he had never been in a big rush to start the project, that changed when he learned the photographer who chronicled the ride, Rick Foster, had a serious medical condition and was nearing the point where he would be unable to participate in filming.
There’s a good chance you’ve heard of Foster. He worked as a photographer for The Winchester Star from 1985 to 2011 and continues to call Winchester his home.
What you may not know is that the 68-year-old has been battling Parkinson’s disease for nearly eight years. While he doesn’t have the tremors and memory loss often associated with the degenerative neurological condition, the disorder has slurred his speech and impaired his mobility. He now wears a helmet and knee pads to protect him from frequent falls, and he relies on a cane, scooter and customized three-wheel adult tricycle to get around.
In the not too distant future, Foster’s voice may be gone and his hands may no longer work well enough to type or write, meaning the information he possesses about the hundreds of photos he shot in 1982 would be locked away forever. That’s why Bonesteel pushed forward with the documentary, “Shadow of a Wheel,” to forever preserve Foster’s memories and photographic record of an event that changed the lives of three dozen people who crossed the country on 10-speed bicycles.
The Past
It began with an idea.
Chuck Williford of North Carolina thought it would be cool to recruit 100 teenagers, put 50 of them on the East Coast and the other 50 on the West Coast, and have them ride bicycles until they met in the center of the country. Afterwards, each group would continue riding toward the opposite coast.
To sweeten the deal, he decided to turn the event into a fundraiser for multiple sclerosis (MS) research.
In January 1982, Williford set up a tour company, Spokesmen of America, and sent letters to teens, adults and potential sponsors in North Carolina inviting them to participate in the criss-crossing, cross-country excursion.
Foster, a native of Richmond and 1980 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, was 27 and working for a small daily newspaper in North Carolina when he heard about Williford’s plan. He spoke with Williford about riding along to cover the event for his paper, but the organizer instead offered Foster $60 a week to serve as the trip’s official photographer and a counselor for the young participants. Foster’s newspaper agreed to give him a two-month sabbatical, so he signed up for the journey.
Unfortunately, Williford could only line up 31 teenagers. One of the biggest issues impeding enrollment, Foster said, was Williford’s requirement that each teen raise $5,370 for the trip, with half going to MS research and the other half covering the riders’ expenses. (It bears noting that $5,370 in 1982 is equivalent to $17,019 in today’s economy.)
With just a third of the riders he had hoped to recruit, Williford pivoted his plan. He instead decided all the teenagers would pedal 3,600 miles from Long Beach, California, to Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Joining them would be him, Foster and three other adult counselors.
Foster and Williford were already accomplished cyclists, but the 31 kids who ranged in age from 13 to 18 were novices. In the documentary, one recalled that she didn’t even know how to change gears on a 10-speed bike, and another said he never anticipated his bicycle’s banana seat would be so uncomfortable.
Despite the challenges, the two-month ride began in June 1982 in Long Beach.
The riders rarely stayed together as a group, Foster said, because some pedaled faster or had more energy than others. At the end of each day, two support vehicles that were part of the cross-country ride picked up any stragglers so everyone could camp out together for the night.
“They went back and forth several times because they could only carry so many riders at once,” Foster said.
Near the end of the journey, Foster himself got picked up by a support vehicle and passed through the town he would later call home.
“I went through Winchester on the back of a pickup truck,” he said.
In Washington, D.C., the riders were greeted by two of the biggest figures in national politics at that time: Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina and Sen. Jesse Helms of North Carolina.
“Jesse Helms took us on a behind-the-scenes tour of the Capitol,” Foster said. “Pretty cool.”
In August 1982, 56 days after leaving Long Beach, the cyclists reached Cape Hatteras. They had endured grueling heat, homesickness, self doubt, body aches and a fight with locals in the Midwest, but still completed their mission.
“One of the kids who was overweight lost 50 pounds by the time we were done,” Foster said.
Afterwards, all the participants scattered. Most never saw Williford again because he died in a plane crash just four months later, in November 1982.
On Dec. 2, 1987, Foster published a column in his North Carolina newspaper mourning Williford’s death. He wrote: “I have never seen anyone with greater drive, with greater energy devoted toward a goal, than this man.”
The Present
The ride proved to be one of the most significant, defining events in the lives of the 36 riders. Over the years, many of them have gathered for reunions and to talk about how the 3,600-mile journey proved to them that they can overcome anything.
A few years ago, Bonesteel, a North Carolina-based documentary maker, learned that Williford’s family had saved a trove of VHS tapes Williford shot during the 1982 trip. The filmmaker realized he could meld the video footage with Foster’s photos, mix in some present-day interviews with the ride’s participants, and have everything he needed to create “Shadow of a Wheel.”
The finished documentary, which features interviews with 25 of the ride’s 36 participants, is four hours long and split into four episodes, the first of which premiered July 6 on PBS North Carolina. Subsequent episodes air weekly, with the final one scheduled to be broadcast on July 27.
You don’t have to live in North Carolina to watch “Shadow of a Wheel.” It is currently available for streaming on PBS.org and through its apps for phones, tablets and smart TVs. The first two episodes, which devote a generous amount of time to Foster, can be viewed for free. To watch the other two episodes, you will have to subscribe to PBS Passport for $5 a month or wait until after they have aired on July 20 and 27.
“There are two versions: A pop version and a non-pop version,” Foster said about the documentary.
The pop version, which is the one streaming on PBS.org, is populated with songs that were popular in 1982, including “Money Changes Everything” by Cyndi Lauper, “A Million Miles Away” by The Plimsouls, “Take the Long Way Home” by Supertramp, “Start Me Up” by The Rolling Stones and “Once in a Lifetime” by Talking Heads. Since the film is a PBS documentary, the network covers the costs for music rights whenever the film is shown on one of its stations.
The non-pop version excises the hit tunes so the film can be shown publicly in theaters or on non-PBS stations without the producers having to pay out of pocket for the music rights, which would total tens of thousands of dollars per screening.
“Shadow of a Wheel” was first shown in April in North Carolina, and Foster attended the premier.
“I’m very pleased with it,” he said. “It’s very impressive.”
The Future
When Foster left The Winchester Star in 2011 after 26 years with the newspaper, he became an in-demand freelance photographer hired by many individuals, businesses and groups to take pictures of events and special occasions.
“I made pretty good money,” he said.
He also got to spend more time with his wife and two daughters, and he indulged in his lifelong passion for mountain biking.
Shortly after leaving The Star, though, Foster started getting unusually exhausted during his bike rides, something out of character for someone in excellent physical condition.
“I didn’t want to move,” he said. “I felt so tired.”
On Sept. 4, 2015, he visited a neurologist to find out what was sapping his energy. It turned out to be Parkinson’s disease.
“There’s a barrier between your brain signals and your muscles,” Foster said about his condition. “My brain’s telling my body what it wants to happen, but it’s not happening.”
The disease has progressed over the past eight years to the point where Foster now must focus intently on an activity, such as walking across a room, in order to make it happen. However, if he momentarily loses focus, his body may freeze and he may fall.
“A treadmill, I can walk with no problem knowing where my next step is going to land,” Foster said. But when he walks anywhere else, “I’m easily distracted. Somebody asks me a question or I hear a siren, I have to stop so I don’t fall forward when I try to walk. My brain can’t handle all that information at once.”
To prove his point, Foster grabbed a cane and started walking across his living room as he continued to discuss his condition. While doing so, he fell to his knees, which is why he now wears knee pads, a helmet and padding around his hips and tailbone.
“I worry about CTE,” he said, referring to a degenerative brain disease called chronic traumatic encephalopathy that can affect people who have had repeated concussions and brain trauma. “My brain’s getting banged around up there a little bit.”
Foster said he’s at his best when he first wakes up and his brain is fresh and fueled by coffee. As the day progresses, though, his mobility and speech issues worsen.
Someday, Foster said, he’ll have to use a wheelchair to get around, and he may not be able to talk in a way that’s easily understandable. He doesn’t complain about his situation, though. Rather, he accepts things as they are and finds ways to have the best quality of life possible, for as long as possible.
One of the most amazing things about Foster is that he’s still riding his bicycle through the countryside. While he doesn’t hit the trails as much as he used to, he still ventures out frequently, often with close friend and current Winchester Star photographer Jeff Taylor.
“We stick to the more moderate trails and I always keep him in sight,” Taylor said.
Foster said he will continue cycling as long as physically possible because he’s far from ready to live in the shadow of Parkinson’s disease.
“I’ve been fighting all my life,” he said. “This is just another big thing I have to deal with.”
For more about the “Shadow of a Wheel” documentary, visit shadowofawheel.com.
