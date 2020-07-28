WINCHESTER — Now that Shenandoah University is leasing the former Clarion Inn and Conference Center, the city of Winchester may seek state funds for a $3 million pedestrian bridge that would link the school’s main campus to the former motel.
The proposed bridge was first discussed by City Council on July 14, one day before Shenandoah officials announced plans to lease the Clarion property at 711 Millwood Ave. The private university has said it intends to use the former motel and its restaurant, Perkins, for student housing and food services.
Perkins closed to the public on Sunday night, and the Clarion’s last day of business was Monday. Shenandoah’s lease takes effect on Saturday and runs for three years, after which it will have the right of first refusal to buy the property.
The Clarion Inn and Conference Center, formerly known as the Best Western Lee-Jackson Inn and Conference Center, started as a gas station and lunch counter sometime around 1930, and later added motel rooms and a banquet hall. Donald Vaden of Winchester, who had worked there since 1965, became the property’s sole owner in 1991.
Shenandoah University‘s main campus will be split from the Clarion property by Millwood Avenue, one of the busiest entry corridors into Winchester. For safety’s sake, the city’s Public Services director, Perry Eisenach, is proposing the pedestrian bridge to cross over Millwood Avenue and link to the front parking lot of the Clarion near Mall Boulevard.
At City Council’s meeting on July 14, Eisenach suggested the city apply for $3 million in Smart Scale funding from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to fully pay for the bridge.
The pedestrian bridge — which, if approved by VDOT, would not require the use of local dollars to construct — ties in to previously discussed road improvements that City Council is considering along Millwood Avenue between Apple Blossom Drive and Mall Boulevard. As proposed, the $5.5 million worth of roadway improvements, which would be funded by a combination of local and state revenues, would include:
Enhanced turn lanes on Millwood Avenue.
An updated traffic light at the intersection of Millwood and Apple Blossom Drive.
The removal of the traffic signal at Millwood and Mall Boulevard. As a result, access to Mall Boulevard would become right-in/right-out only, with all left turns onto and out of the street being prohibited.
Vaden has said the proposed road changes would make it difficult for customers to access his property and played a major role in his decision to close the Clarion and lease the site to Shenandoah University.
“The writing’s on the wall,” he said on Wednesday.
Eisenach told City Council on July 14 the removal of the traffic light at Millwood Avenue and Mall Boulevard would also remove the street-level pedestrian walkway linking Shenandoah’s campus to the Clarion property. He said a pedestrian bridge above Millwood would make it safer for people to make their way across the busy street.
“There could be a big need for pedestrians crossing at that location,” Eisenach said to council without further explanation. “We would really have the potential to make quite the gateway feature coming into Winchester. ... There really is a big opportunity in this.”
If City Council agrees to pursue Smart Scale funding to build the pedestrian bridge, it would have to submit an application to VDOT by Aug. 17. If the application is approved, money for the project would not become available until 2025, two years after Shenandoah is scheduled to decide if it plans to continue using the Clarion property.
Eisenach said the bridge will only be necessary if council approves the additional Millwood Avenue traffic updates being endorsed by the city’s Public Services Department. If VDOT approves funding for the bridge but Winchester does not follow through with the Millwood Avenue updates, the Smart Scale grant would not be used.
Council will continue discussions regarding the pedestrian bridge at its meeting and work session today starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will be conducted via videoconference and may be streamed live through the city’s website, winchesterva.gov.
