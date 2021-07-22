STEPHENS CITY — A $3 million project to improve the James H. Diehl Water Treatment Plant in Frederick County is expected to begin this fall, and federal funding is on tap to cover the cost.
Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, announced this week that she secured $12.9 million in funds for all 10 community project funding requests submitted as part of the fiscal year 2022 House of Representatives appropriations packages. Next, the packages go before the full House for a vote before being sent to the Senate.
One of the projects is $3 million for the Diehl Water Treatment plant, which is owned and operated by Frederick Water. Frederick Water provides water and sewer services to more than 18,000 residential, commercial and industrial accounts. The Diehl plant serves southern Frederick County.
The plant has been in operation since 1996 and this will be its first major improvement, according to Frederick Water Executive Director Eric Lawrence.
The project will reduce the introduction of algae and other contaminants, provide more efficient operations, increase water production and increase water delivery to customers.
Improvements include:
- Constructing a new 500,000-gallon raw water storage tank
- A new pump station to deliver raw water to the plant
- Larger sediment basins to improve the quality of recycled plant process water
- Larger finished water pumps to deliver increased flows to the community (the pumps will have an adjustable speed to meet fluctuating customer demands)
“Frederick Water is pleased to have secured the support of Congresswoman Wexton, her staff, and the House Appropriations Committee on our request for $3 million funding for the important improvements to the Diehl Water Treatment Plant,” Lawrence said in a statement to The Star. “Having the project’s funding included in the FY 2022 House appropriations package is a significant accomplishment from which Frederick County, Frederick Water, and its partners and customers will all benefit. Frederick Water appreciates the work and support of Congresswoman Wexton and her staff on this funding effort.”
Lawrence said the project is on track to be under construction this fall. He said the $3 million would cover the cost of the project.
The House Appropriations Committee announced Tuesday that seven of the appropriations bills are expected to be voted on next week, including the package with the Diehl project request.
