WINCHESTER — A third man has been indicted for a carjacking and home-invasion robbery that occurred in Winchester more than two years ago.
Deandre Johnathan Reigle, 22, of the 300 block of Dogwood Road in Frederick County, was indicted by a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury with carjacking, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of entering a home while armed with the intent to commit larceny and three counts of robbery.
Reigle is a relative of another person involved in the case, 24-year-old Raymond Matthew Reigle of the 100 block of Castle Bridge Court in Frederick County, who entered pleas of no contest on Feb. 1 to burglary, cocaine possession and two counts of robbery. Raymond Reigle’s plea was offered in exchange for prosecutors dropping additional charges of conspiracy to commit a burglary, conspiracy to commit a robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to 32 years in prison, with all but four years suspended.
A third suspect in the carjacking and robbery case is 23-year-old Diontre Tyrese Bell of Front Royal. Bell is charged with carjacking, robbery, entering a home while armed with the intent to commit larceny and being a violent felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, but his trial date has been repeatedly pushed back for reasons court officials have not disclosed. The latest postponement occurred on Aug. 16, and Bell’s next hearing in Winchester Circuit Court is scheduled for Feb. 21.
The charges against Bell and the Reigles stem from a pair of incidents that reportedly occurred near downtown Winchester.
The first involved a carjacking and street robbery on the night of March 27, 2020, in the 100 block of East Pall Mall Street. According to police reports, a group of men made threatening statements to the owner of a 1990 Dodge Caravan before Bell allegedly grabbed a backpack being worn by the victim and took several items from it, including a replica 1851 Pietta black powder revolver and the keys to the van, before the group drove away in the vehicle. The unoccupied van was found two days later parked in the 1300 block of South Braddock Street in Winchester.
The second was a home-invasion robbery that occurred just a few hours later, shortly after midnight on March 28, 2020, in the 300 block of Bellview Avenue. The alleged victim told police that several masked men kicked in his door, entered his home and beat and robbed him. One of the suspects reportedly hit the man with the handgun that had been stolen from the carjacking victim’s backpack a few hours earlier.
Bell was arrested on April 2, 2020, at his home in Front Royal and has been held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center ever since. Raymond Reigle was taken into custody on April 9, 2020, and transferred out of the local jail on April 13 of this year to serve his sentence at Green Rock Correctional Center in Chatham.
Deandre Reigle was arrested on Aug. 15 and is being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center. He is scheduled for an Oct. 18 preliminary hearing in Winchester Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.