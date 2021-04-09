BERRYVILLE — We’ve been gardening at home alone all year, but now it’s time to get out and delight in the beauty of other people’s gardens.
Historic Garden Week, held each April by the Garden Club of Virginia, offers a chance to admire the beauty of gardens throughout Virginia as well as the passion of the people who create and tend to them.
The local tour will take place this year on April 24 around Millwood and Berryville. The tour is hosted by the Winchester-Clarke Garden Club and the Little Garden Club of Winchester.
Four properties will be open to guests between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.: the Dower House, Thurman Farm and Blakemore Cemetery; Clay Hill; and the gardens of Claytonville.
Since the GPS in Clarke County can be spotty, organizers are recommending everyone stop by the tour headquarters at the Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers Court in Berryville for maps and directions.
Tickets are $40 each and only 500 will be sold. They can be purchased online only at vagardenweek.org. Tickets will be timed morning and afternoon to avoid crowds at any one location. No tickets will be sold on site. Ticket price is $40 each for four properties.
Proceeds from Historic Garden Week support the restoration of Virginia’s historic public gardens.
Due to the pandemic, Claytonville and Thurman will be garden-only tours. Clay Hill and the Dower House will allow interiors to be viewed as well as their gardens. Only 10 guests will be allowed in the house at a time all must wear masks and social distance.
The Caleb Nei Jazz Trio will play from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 4 p.m. at Claytonville.
Boxed lunches are available on tour day in Millwood at Locke’s Store. View the options at www.lockestore.com. Prepay reservations by credit card no later by 2 p.m. April 23 by calling 540-837-1275 and ask for Shauna. Mention Historic Garden Week with your order. Orders may be picked up after 10 a.m.
Here is information on the four properties:
The Dower House 211 Warner Washington Lane, Berryville
The house was built in 1765 by George Washington’s cousin, Warner Washington. The Greek Revival style wing was added in 1820s. When it was enlarged again in 1928, the structure became C-shaped.
The house is owned by Peter Cook, and the Cook family added a new kitchen, family room and garage in 1977. The bottom of the original 1765 hand-dug well, located near the residence is still visible. A large 1830s barn was severely damaged by a Civil War cannonball but remains standing and is one of four pre-Civil War barns remaining in Clarke County.
The property in open for Historic Garden Week in tribute to Beth Cook — wife, mother, and member of the Winchester — Clarke Garden Club — who loved the home and its gardens. She was the inspiration for the property’s Japanese garden, designed as a metaphor of rain falling in the mountains, cascading down to the sea, thus repeating the cycle of life. It features more than 50 Japanese Maple, Japanese Black Pines, umbrella pines, Serbian Spruces, bamboos, liriope, hostas and peonies.
The pastures are home to Cook’s rare Cleveland Bay horses, a critically endangered British breed.
Thurman Farm and Blakemore Cemetery 3836 Lord Fairfax Highway, Berryville
The Byrd family has owned Thurman Farm (named after a Civil War general) for three generations. It is now owned by Barbara and Harry Byrd III. In 1975, Barbara and Harry tore down the Victorian house on the site and built a stone ranch house incorporating many of the old doors and paneling from the original structure. A 1981 addition included an artist studio, a family room and a guest room. Stone from an old home in Hedgesville, West Virginia, and beams from an old tobacco barn were repurposed in its construction.
Barbara is a noted artist who has contributed numerous covers for The Chronicle of the Horse. An avid horsewoman, she has bred Connemara ponies for more than 30 years. They can be seen grazing in the pastures around the home.
Just minutes away is the oldest privately owned enclosed cemetery in the county. Take a right after leaving Thurman, and another right and follow the signs to Blakemore Lane. It is the resting place of Lt. George Blakemore who served under General LaFayette at Valley Forge. Later he served as a judge and sheriff for Frederick County.
Clay Hill 859 Clay Hill Road, Millwood
Built in 1816, this Federal style stone and stucco home situated on 100 acres has been featured in Architectural Digest and Garden and Gun magazines.
Originally built for the daughter of Nathaniel Burwell, only four families have lived at Clay Hill since its construction. The home retains many of its original features. The property underwent an extensive renovation in 2008, with an addition of a kitchen wing, formal Italianate boxwood parterre gardens and a custom-made 19th century style glass conservatory. Extensive perennial and vegetable gardens wind their way through stone walls built by Hessian soldiers.
The grounds include an original ice house, a chicken cloister and house as well as orangery.
Clay Hill is owned by Elizabeth Locke and John Staelin.
The Gardens at Claytonville 574 Clay Hill Road, Millwood
Inspired by magnificent views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the limestone Federal-style house was built in 1993. It is surrounded by formal gardens, manicured pastures, stables and a racetrack.
The gardens were originally designed by the English designer Sheila MacQueen who worked extensively for the British royal family. The gardens she designed at Claytonville focused on the inclusion of numerous trees, shrubs and plants used in flower arranging. The gardens have been expanded by adding garden rooms, a potager and an overlook.
The herb gardens are designed by country, with French, Italian, Mexican and Asian beds all interspersed with bee-loving and edible flowers. All gardens are organically tended with the use of companion planting and are filled with the beautiful display of flowering bulbs in the spring, summer and fall.
(1) comment
"Since the GPS in Clarke County can be spotty" is not true. If you use your cell phone for your GPS that is spotty because cell phone and internet coverage is spotty. GPS for these purposes has not been spotty since the 1980s or early 1990s when there were only a handful of satellites in the sky. Under tree cover GPS is spotty if you are using it for surveying. Thanks to the US taxpayer, US government, and DOD GPS has been fine for many types of navigation.
