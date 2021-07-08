WINCHESTER — The National Jazz Workshop hosted by Shenandoah Conservatory will present four free concerts this month in Shenandoah University’s Armstrong Concert Hall, 702 University Drive. All concerts are open to the public but spacing is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Patrons will be separated by one seat. No group seating is available.
Only 150 people will be admitted to each concert. Admission is first come, first served.
Following is the lineup:
Monday, July 19, 7 p.m.: The US Army Blues Jazz Ensemble from Washington, D.C. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 20, 7 p.m.: The Mike Tomaro Little Big Band from Pittsburgh. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 21, 7 p.m.: Ashlin Parker’s Trumpet Mafia from New Orleans. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 22, 7 p.m.: The Shenandoah Conservatory Alumni Big Band directed by Alan Baylock, in honor of Dr. Robert Larson who has retired after 39 years of service to the conservatory. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Matt Niess, Director of Jazz Studies, at mniess@su.edu or 703-732-2639 or nationaljazzworkshop.org
