The Northern Virginia 4-H Educational & Conference Center is now taking registration for its Family Camp, set to be held Sept. 4-7 at the center.
Based in Front Royal, the center provides activities such as leadership and nature camps, environmental science programs and school field trips to youth in Clarke County and 18 other communities.
The camp includes three nights of lodging in private rooms with one of two lodging options. It includes seven family-style meals, unlimited access to self-led recreational activity options as well as evening programs led by the center’s staff. It will also include the rescheduled Fourth of July fireworks display.
The camp is designed to be an end-of-summer opportunity for families to come together and spend some time outdoors with other families, center director Jeremy Stanford said.
“Because the 4-H center is 240 acres, there’s a lot of space to spread out — that’s beneficial every year, but particularly this year,” Stanford said. “We’ll have multiple families here and easily accomplish social distancing.”
Stanford said there are 42 private rooms available at any given time. Each room has its own dedicated AC unit, so guests aren’t breathing the same air room to room and each room has its own dedicated bathroom and shower. Twelve rooms have exterior entrances, so those guests won’t need to use the lobby if they choose not to.
Meals will be served family-style. Each family will have one member come get a tray of covered food, take it back to their table and open it there. The dining room is large enough to accommodate social distancing and there are some outdoor seating options.
The fireworks display will be open to the public but family campers are encouraged to use the lodge balconies to see the show. The balconies will only be open to family campers there that weekend.
Stanford said this is the second year the center is hosting the camp, and he’s found in previous experiences at other camps that families create a bond with other families they meet and then most return each year to spend the weekend with those family friends.
The aspect of having the “campers” lead activities of their choosing is one that Stanford said makes the camp unique.
“It creates a unique fingerprint for each year of family camp,” he said.
With ongoing concerns over COVID-19, Stanford said the best attribute the center has for combating the virus is space.
“Because we have so many rooms, we’re able to space people out even among rooms. For this camp and the staycations, we’re not going to use the same room for back-to-back reservations,” he said. “We have plenty of space, so in addition to following all state and (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, we have plenty of time to get spaces cleaned between stays.”
The center lost about 70% of its annual budgeted revenue due to COVID-19, he said.
While actively continuing to pursue funding to ease the blow, Stanford said the center has been able to have its pool open to the public, provide swim lessons and host private parties. The center has also done staycations this summer to help “fill the gap” for families that had vacations canceled elsewhere.
For more information on the family camp and to register, visit www.nova4h.com/news/labor-day-family-camp-and-fireworks.
