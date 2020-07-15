BERRYVILLE — A regional nonprofit organization serving young people is unlikely to receive emergency funding it sought from Clarke County to help it overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county received almost $1.3 million through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. However, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ Finance Committee and other county officials on Monday determined it would be inappropriate — if not illegal — to forward some of the money to the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational and Conference Center.
Based in Front Royal, the center provides activities such as leadership and nature camps, environmental science programs and school field trips to youth in Clarke County and 18 other communities. It is seeking a $10,000 small business grant from the county’s relief funds.
“We don’t think the regulations allow us to help nonprofits with (making up) lost revenue,” County Administrator Chris Boies told The Winchester Star on Tuesday.
4-H is the only state-sanctioned youth program, and it operates without a permanent state or federal funding source, according to Jeremy Stanford, the center’s director.
“The worldwide pandemic has dealt a crushing blow to our ability to remain open and offer these programs ... without emergency assistance” from all of the localities that the center serves, Stanford recently wrote in a letter to Clarke supervisors Chairman David Weiss.
“It’s a worthy program,” said Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District. He said, though, he thinks “keeping the doors open” is not an allowable use for the federal funds.
According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s website, the CARES Act requires that payments from the Coronavirus Relief Fund be used only to cover necessary expenses for actions taken to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Along with addressing medical or public health needs, that can include expenditures incurred to respond to “second-order effects of the emergency,” such as providing economic support to those suffering from employment or business interruptions due to coronavirus-related business closures.
Determining what is necessary involves “the reasonable judgment of the government officials responsible for spending fund payments,” the website states.
The supervisors unofficially budgeted $100,000 from the county’s relief funds for economic development purposes. The money would be used to start a fund to help small businesses hit hard by the pandemic’s economic effects, according to Boies. Exactly how the fund would work has not been determined.
Still, “the (federal) regulations are pretty clear that you can’t do things to replace revenue,” Boies said. The 4-H center has “not been able to run their programs, so they’ve lost revenue.”
“Revenue replacement is not a permissible use” of money from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, the Treasury Department’s website states.
Furthermore, the 4-H center did not “give us any definitive reason that it was a COVID-related expense” for which it was seeking assistance, Weiss said on Tuesday.
Boies said he sent Stanford an email Tuesday night to find out if he has any documented legal opinion that the county could use its relief funds to help the center. As of Tuesday afternoon, Stanford had not responded to the email.
Stanford did not return a call for comment.
4-H falls under the auspices of Virginia Cooperative Extension, which is overseen by Virginia Tech.
Officials with the 4-H center “need to reach out to Virginia Tech more” and talk to area legislators about their need for emergency funds, Weiss said during Monday’s finance committee meeting.
Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett agreed with Weiss that the center is “a worthy cause.”
“I hope they find a way to fulfill their needs,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.