Four properties are featured on the Winchester Historic Garden Week tour, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The event, which is part of the Garden Club of Virginia's Historic Garden Week, is hosted by The Little Garden Club of Winchester and the Winchester-Clarke Garden Club. Proceeds benefit the restoration of historic Virginia gardens.
On the tour are:
• Rose Hill Farm, 1985 Jones Road, Winchester. The home is owned by the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley and is the residence of Dana Hand Evans, the museum's director and CEO. Rose Hill is the ancestral home of the Glass family. It has historical significance as the site of the Civil War's March 23, 1862, First Battle of Kernstown and its use as a hospital at that time. Part of the property operates as a working farm. The house was the centerpiece of a Scots-Irish farm of several hundred acres with the first portion built as a three-room log cabin around 1796; a three-story wing was added around 1829 with a third addition built in 1859. The landscaping is how it would have appeared in the 18th century.
• La Grange, 5498 Valley Pike, Stephens City. La Grange is one of the most visually prominent 18th century stone dwelling sites along U.S. 11 (Valley Pike) in the area. It has historical associations with significant Frederick County citizens including Vance Bush, an 18th century landowner in Stephens City and Dr. John McCloud, a prominent local physician and a member of the Virginia House of Delegates in the mid-18th century.
Architecturally, the house is late Georgian to early Federal style typical of the late 18th century. It retains its architectural integrity and is further enhanced by the presence of a large-frame bank barn. During the Civil War the house was used as a hospital after the Battle of Cedar Creek in October 1864. The owners of the home are Christa Nahhas and family.
• Valerie Hill, 51687 Marlboro Road, Stephens City. Valerie Hill is an 1807 Federal-style brick manor house that sits on an 18-acre farm just southwest of Winchester near Stephens City. The house has been lovingly restored and is surrounded by centuries-old architecture. While there have been changes and renovations, many of the home's original features remain, including the staircase, hardwood floors, windows and horsehair wall plaster. The Civil War's Battle of Cedar Creek was fought nearby, with the home serving as a hospital for wounded soldiers. Today the manor house serves as the Tasting House, the focus and namesake of a family-owned and operated winery, Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery.
• Belle Grove, 336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown. Situated on a rise near the Great Wagon Road in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley, Belle Grove (1797) was originally home to Maj. Issac Hite Jr. and his wife Nelly Madison, sister of President James Madison. The Hites used design principles recommended by Thomas Jefferson and built their elegant manor house of limestone quarried on the property. During the Civil War, the Battle of Cedar Creek raged around the mansion, but it was unscathed. Once the centerpiece of a 7,500-acre plantation, Belle Grove also includes its original icehouse and smokehouse, and enslaved burial ground. The 1918 barn has been renovated into the Beverly B. Shoemaker Welcome Center containing the Museum Shop, exhibits and event space. Complimentary tea will be served from noon to 4 p.m. in the barn during the garden tour.
Tour headquarters will be at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley at 901 Amherst St., Winchester.
Tickets for the tour are $30 and are available for purchase online at www.vagardenweek.org. Or they can be purchased until Thursday at Kimberly's, the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Virginia Tourism and Fox and Pheasant in Boyce. Ticket price includes admission to the four homes as well as the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
Orders for box lunches for $15 must be placed by today by contacting Paula Gibbs at pgibbswinchester@gmail.com. Lunches will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Valerie Hill Winery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.